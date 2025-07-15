Full Cast and Creative Team Set For MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the full cast and creative team for this year's annual pantomime Mother Goose, which will run in the theatre from 22 November 2025 – 18 January 2026.

This year's pantomime will mark the first production to be helmed by the theatre's new Artistic Director Natasha Rickman, who joined the theatre in January 2025, and will also celebrate ten golden years of the acclaimed onstage partnership between Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville, who return to star as Gertie Goose and Billy The Goose respectively.

This year's pantomime will be written by David Phipps-Davis, who was nominated for Best Script at the UK Pantomime Awards 2025 for the Mercury Theatre's 2024/5 pantomime The New Adventures of Peter Pan. Jasmine Swan will also return as Designer, who won Best Costume Design at the UK Pantomime Awards 2023 for Beauty & the Beast and was nominated for Best Set Design in 2024 for Sleeping Beauty and for Best Set Design and Best Costume Design in 2025 for The New Adventures of Peter Pan, all at the Mercury Theatre.

Colchester born Daisy Greenwood will take on the leading role of Gracie Goose in this year's pantomime. Daisy returns to the theatre after ten years, having been a part of the Junior pantomime chorus and work experience at the theatre. Daisy, who studied Musical Theatre at Colchester Institute, was recently seen on stage as Abigail Henson in Jerry Mitchell's Becoming Nancy at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, a role she first developed in the show's 2023 workshop.

Kemi Clarke (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical – UK Tour, Just So – Watermill Theatre) will star opposite Daisy in the role of Bailey.

Beloved Mercury Theatre pantomime stars Sasha Latoya (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, The New Adventures of Peter Pan) and Jaimie Pruden (Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast) will return this year as Fairy Fortuna and Baroness Bellinora Badapple respectively.

Dee Dee Rivers and Nathan Rigg both make returns to Mercury Theatre as Ensemble/Understudies having also been part of the theatre's Junior Chorus as children.

The full cast of Mother Goose are Kemi Clarke (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical – UK Tour, Just So – Watermill Theatre) as Bailey, Daisy Greenwood (Becoming Nancy – Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Made In Dagenham 10th Anniversary Concert – London Palladium) as Gracie Goose, Sasha Latoya (Everybody's Talking About Jamie – UK Tour, Flashdance – UK and International Tour) as Fairy Fortuna, Jaimie Pruden (Assassins – Chichester Festival Theatre, Company – Gielgud Theatre) as Baroness Bellinora Badapple, Nathan Rigg (Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat – UK Tour, Guys & Dolls – Bridge Theatre) as Male Ensemble/Understudy, Dee Dee Rivers (Disneyland Paris) as Female Ensemble/Understudy, Antony Stuart-Hicks (Best Dame at the UK Pantomime Awards 2025 for Mercury Theatre's The New Adventures of Peter Pan) as Gertie Goose and Dale Superville (Witness for the Prosecution – London County Hall, Fawlty Towers – West End) as Billy The Goose.

Mother Goose will be written by David Phipps-Davis, with Natasha Rickman as Director, Jasmine Swan as Designer, Antony Stuart-Hicks as Creative Consultant, Jane Lalljee as Lighting Designer, Lex Kosanke as Sound Designer, Joshua Tarrier as Musical Director, Rosie Mather as Choreographer, Dale Superville as Assistant Director and Cree Rayner as Fight Coordinator.

Natasha Rickman, the Mercury Theatre's Artistic Director and Mother Goose Director said, "I can't wait to get into rehearsals with this phenomenal cast for Mother Goose. Of course it's very special to be celebrating ten years of ASH and Dale, with the rest of the cast including some familiar faces, including those who have come full circle from performing in the Mercury pantomime as children and are now returning to us as professionals. We've got plenty of spectacle, music and magic up our sleeves to make this Christmas egg-stra special"

Antony Stuart-Hicks, the Mercury Theatre's resident Dame said, “It is such a joy for Dale and I to be celebrating our 10th Mercury panto together – we've not stopped laughing since the first day we met. We love the Mercury audiences – who've been so generous to us over the last decade. Come celebrate with us – Mother Goose is going to be a very special panto!”