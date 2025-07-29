Full Cast Set For The World Premiere of THE BILLIONAIRE INSIDE YOUR HEAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Will Lord's debut play, The Billionaire Inside Your Head, directed by Anna Ledwich. It will play Hampstead Downstairs from 19 September to 25 October, with a press night on Thursday 25 September.

Nathan Clarke will play Ritchie. He was a series in Alex Ryder and has appeared in Pigeons (Royal Court), East is East (Trafalgar Studios) and The Suicide (National Theatre).

Ashley Margolis will play Darwin. His credits include The Shark Is Broken (UK tour), The Band's Visit (Donmar Warehouse) and Bad Jews (West End).

Allison McKenzie will play The Voice / Nicole. She previously appeared in Wilderness at Hampstead Theatre and her other theatre credits include Red or Dead (Liverpool's Royal Court), The Promise (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Two Noble Kinsmen (RSC).

The Billionaire Inside Your Head is a biting satire questioning the value of motivation, and what it may end up costing you.

‘There's a very rich man inside you, Richie. Inside that crazy head of yours. A good man. An ambitious man. A man who knows exactly what it is he's going to do when he wakes up every morning, and a man who does exactly that.'

Lifelong best friends Richie and Darwin are on the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, stuck in the basement together with decades of old case files to work through. Darwin's morning routine is an episode of Seinfeld and a spliff; Richie's an ice bath, meditation, and Jack Dorsey's 7-minute workout.

When an opening becomes available as a Junior Associate, it presents the opportunity to fly up the ranks faster than SpaceX's latest rocket. The only things that might prevent that awesome LinkedIn update? The voice of Richie's OCD whose demands are getting harder and harder to keep up with, and the fact that Darwin's mum just happens to be the CEO calling the shots.

Director Anna Ledwich returns to Hampstead for her 13th production. Her previous directing credits include anthropology, Labyrinth and the Olivier nominated productions of Dry Powder and Four Minutes Twelve Seconds.

Joining Anna on the creative team is designer Janet Bird, lighting designer James Whiteside and sound designer Max Pappenheim, fight and intimacy director Bethan Clark and associate fight and intimacy director Robin Helier.