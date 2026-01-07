Full Cast Set For John Niven's THE BATTLE at Birmingham Rep

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mathew Horne was previously confirmed to play influential Britpop music executive, Andy Ross, caught in the crossfire of one of the most notorious rivalries in British music history.

He is joined by a cast of emergent and established talent including Brandon Bendell (The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime) as 'Alex', Iona Champain (Falling, Falling Falling Falling and Earthquakes in London, Richard Burton Theatre Company ) as 'Jo', Harriet Cains ('Philippa Featherington' in Netflix's Bridgerton) as 'Justine', Billy Dunmore (Surface, Apple TV) as 'Guigsy', Tommy Garside (Sexy Beast, Paramount+; Bodies, Netflix) as 'Bonehead', George Greenland (Generation Z, Channel 4, Empire of Light Neal Street) as 'Alan White', Oscar Lloyd (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End ) as 'Damon', Louisa Lytton ('Ruby Allen' in BBC 1's Eastenders; The Girl on the Train, UK Tour) as 'Meg', James Oates (Waterloo Road; The Other One, BBC) as 'Alan McGee',

Paddy Stafford (Mojo, Redbrick) as 'Noel', Will Taylor (The Play That Goes Wrong, UK Tour) as 'Graham' and George Usher (a recent Bristol Old Vic Theatre School graduate who makes his professional debut in The Battle) as 'Liam',

Opening at The Rep on Wednesday 11 February, The Battle is an exploration of fame, ego, and the cultural clashes of 1990s Britain. The Battle offers an electrifying window into a moment that defined a generation - and changed the face of British music forever. After its World Premiere at The Rep, The Battle then plays Manchester's Opera House Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 March.

Reliving the heady summer of 1995 when heavyweights of Britpop, Blur and Oasis, went head-to-head in the greatest chart battle of all time, The Battle is the first stage play by screenwriter and Sunday Times best-selling novelist John Niven Best known for his razor-sharp novels including Kill Your Friends and The Second Coming, John Niven brings his uncompromising voice to the stage for the first time. The Battle draws on his deep insider knowledge of the music industry, shining a satirical light on the chaos behind the cool Britannia façade. The Battle is directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story, The Pillowman).

London, 1995. Two of the country's biggest bands release singles on the same day, commencing the battle of Britpop. On one side, clean-cut, art-school intellectuals from the South. On the other: raw and unapologetic lads from the North. Rivalries flare, friendships fracture and at the centre of it all a mania that would define an era – were you Blur or Oasis?

From the chaos of the Brit Awards to the infamous chart war, The Battle is a wickedly funny dive into one of the greatest rivalries in rock history. Featuring legendary personalities and unforgettable clashes, it was never just about the music, but power, pride, and uncontrollable competitiveness. Expect filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue in this cut-throat new comedy that puts you right at the heart of the feuding, the fame, and the fallout. Get ready to roll with it.