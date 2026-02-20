Harry Clayton-Wright's MR BLACKPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Harry Clayton-Wright's Mr Blackpool will return in 2026 for its biggest performances yet, heading to Salford, Brighton and Blackpool on a UK tour.

Following a pilot tour with performances at Northern Stage, the Southbank Centre headlining the inaugural KUNSTY Festival and Liverpool's Unity Theatre as part of Homotopia Festival, Blackpool's multi award-winning theatre maker Harry Clayton-Wright takes end-of-the-pier extravaganza Mr Blackpool on the road this May to the Quays Theatre at The Lowry, presented with Word of Warning, down to Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts for three nights as part of Brighton Festival and finishing off this stint in style with a very special homecoming gala at the beautiful Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Rooted in the traditions of end-of-the-pier entertainment and set in the not too distant future against the decimated backdrop of climate collapse or late stage capitalism – you decide, could be both – Mr Blackpool draws on the town's enduring connection to four performers, who have been nourished and sharpened by the salty air and coastal glamour. Mr Blackpool lays bare both the glitz and grit of the iconic seaside town in lurid technicolour and garish spectacle using autobiography, local legend, class and politics as inspiration for cabaret and variety turns.

Clayton-Wright will be joined on stage by three of Blackpool's finest delights: Aysh De Belle and Sam De Belle, a married dancing duo whose dazzling work has been seen on both stage and screen, and introducing Blake Rainey, a spectacular emerging young performer trained by the De Belles at House of Wingz in Blackpool and who was selected to be part of the prestigious Sadler's Wells' National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) cohort in 2025.

Mr Blackpool was developed alongside some of UK theatre's most brilliant creatives with dramaturgy courtesy of both luminary theatre maker, director and performance artist Ursula Martinez (C'est Duckie, La Clique, La Soirée, A Family Outing, Wild Bore) alongside acclaimed actor, activist and broadcaster Scottee (The Listeners, BBC One; Self Help; After the Tone; Loose Ends; BBC Radio 4). Choreographer, director and House of Ghetto founder, Darren Pritchard, as movement director and further dramaturgy, with costume design from Olivier-nominated and WhatsOnStage award winning Ryan Dawson Laight (La Cage aux Folles, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Troilus and Cressida, Shakespeare's Globe, Ride the Cyclone, Southwark Playhouse; My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), New York, West End, Edinburgh Fringe, Turbine Theatre). Plus, sound design from multidisciplinary artist and creative director Oliver Gregory, otherwise known as Miss Titty Kaka, who started their career at legendary Blackpool drag institution Funny Girls when they were just 18 years old.

In a series of acts inspired by personal story and the town's history, these Blackpool treasures promise pure escapism with flavours of cabaret, variety, drag, dance, magic and sideshow.

Commissioned by leading UK producer of queer-led intersectional performance, Marlborough Productions, and Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts with public funding from Arts Council England, this theatrical spectacular will hit Salford, Brighton and come home to Blackpool, bringing these world-class artists to stages across the UK this May.

Tour Dates

The Lowry, Salford

Presented in partnership with Word of Warning

Saturday 2 May 2026

8pm (80 mins) | Tickets from £12 plus £3.50 booking fee

Attenborough Centre for Creative Arts, Brighton | Brighton Festival

Thursday 7 - Saturday 9 May 2026

8pm | £20/£25

Members from 9am, Thu 19 Feb and General on sale 10am, Thu 26 Feb

Blackpool Grand Theatre, Blackpool | Homecoming Gala

Wednesday 20 May 2026

7:30pm | £15/£12

1894 Members Presale from 19th Feb, General Sale 20th Feb