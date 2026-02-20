North Yorkshire Council Backs THE ANCIENT OAK OF BALDOR for PMLD Audiences

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A theatre show for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) has received funding from North Yorkshire Council to enable it to come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Award-winning theatre company Frozen Light, which is dedicated to creating multi-sensory theatre for audiences with PMLD, is bringing its latest show, The Ancient Oak of Baldor, to the SJT on 3 and 4 March.

Councillor David Chance has allocated £1,200 from his NYC Locality Budget to support the performances. Councillor Chance says: “PMLD is close to my heart, and I am deeply moved by the work done to aid those who suffer. It is a pleasure to offer help to stage this special production.”

The SJT's Executive Director, Caroline Routh, says: “Frozen Light perform shows specifically created for those with PMLD, an audience that is rarely able to experience live performance. Frozen Light makes work that creates an immersive, safe space for the audiences; one that engages all the different senses; and one that offers the chance for those with PMLD, their families and their carers to come together and experience the power of shared storytelling.

“It's extremely expensive work to make and we can only have a very limited number of people in the audience; in addition, tickets are sold at a heavily subsidised rate, and each paid-for ticket includes two free tickets for carers and personal assistants. We're incredibly grateful to Councillor Chance and North Yorkshire Council for their support in bringing this show to our stage.”

The Ancient Oak of Baldor plays at the SJT at 11am and 1.30pm on 3 and 4 March. All four performances are sold out, but there is a waiting list for cancelled bookings.