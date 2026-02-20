TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE Debuts in London for Two Nights

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The hit Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show of 2023, 2024 and 2025, Keith Alessi's Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life will arrive at the Kings Head Theatre in London for two very special performances only.

This inspirational true story chronicles Keith's journey from the corporate world to his pursuit of his passion for the banjo. All of this was triggered by a deadly cancer diagnosis and the show is testimony to the healing power of music.

Since 2018, Keith has internationally toured this highly awarded, inspirational true story about overcoming obstacles, pursuing passions, and the healing power of the arts with warmth, humour and banjo music!

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me isn't just a show, it's a cause. A heartfelt passion project that began as a nudge after Keith Alessi's life took a major turn, it has been his mission to raise money for causes close to his heart. Through donations, including 100% of all artist fees, the show has raised over $1.2 Million (CAD) as of November 2025 for various charities including cancer organisations, music programmes, community groups and artist funding and development.

All proceeds from the performances at the King's Head Theatre will benefit the theatres Angels of Angel programme which supports creation and production of new theatrical productions.

“I can't wait to perform the show to London audiences for the first time and to be able to support the great work being done by the wonderful Kings Head Theatre.” said Keith Alessi. “We hope that the money we can raise in tickets sales will have a meaningful impact to the theatre artists of the future.”