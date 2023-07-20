Full Cast Revealed For Tour of Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Full Cast Revealed For Tour of Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Full casting has been announced for the Fiery Angel, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and ROYO production of Agatha Christie's iconic thriller And Then There Were None.

The full cast are Bob Barrett (Holby City, Propeller West End and UK Tour) as Doctor Armstrong, Joseph Beattie (Hex and Silent Witness) as Philip Lombard, Oliver Clayton (National Youth Theatre and The Play That Goes Wrong) as Anthony Marston, Jeffery Kissoon (National Theatre and Complicite, Allelujah!) as General Mackenzie, Andrew Lancel (National tours, West End and Coronation Street) as William Blore, Nicola May-Taylor (Rutherford And Son) as Jane Pinchbeck, Louise McNulty as Understudy, Katy Stephens (RSC, Globe and London's Burning) as Emily Brent, Lucy Tregear (The Country Wife) as Georgina Rogers, Sophie Walter (The Girl On The Train) as Vera Claythorne, Matt Weyland (Witness For The Prosecution) as Fred Narracott and David Yelland (Poirot, Foyle's War and The Crown) as Judge Wargrave.

And Then There Were None will open at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 7 September, with Press Night on 13 September and will run until 16 September 2023 before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, gripping audiences up and down the country into 2024.

This brand-new production has been reinvented for the 21st century, directed by the renowned Lucy Bailey (Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution – now in its 6th successful year and Love From A Stranger; Dial M for Murder; Baby Doll; Titus Andronicus and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their hosts mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.

And Then There Were None is not only Agatha Christie's most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time. Selling over a 100 million copies worldwide since its first publication in 1939.

In recent years there have been several high profile fresh and modern takes on Agatha Christie's best loved titles in film, television, and on stage across the UK; all proving the enduring popularity and modern relevance of her work with global audiences.

Following her hugely successful production of Witness for the Prosecution, director Lucy Bailey returns with UK Theatre Award-winning set and costume designer Mike Britton, lighting designer Chris Davey and sound designer and composer Elizabeth Purnell, to direct this bold and exciting reinvention of Christie's greatest murder mystery. Casting is by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, the assistant director will be Victoria Gartner, fight direction by Renny Krupinski and movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran.

General Management for the tour is by Rich Jones with Production Management by Setting Line Production Management. The Stage Management Team will be Sian Wiggins, William Buckenham, Sara-Jayne Smith and Lewis Mote with Wardrobe headed by Natasha Hancock.

Tour Dates

2023

Royal & Derngate, Northampton                               royalandderngate.co.uk

7 – 16 September 2023                                              01604 624811

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin                                               gaietytheatre.ie

19 – 23 September 2023                                             353 1 646 8600

Kings Theatre, Glasgow                                              atgtickets.com/Glasgow

26 – 30 September 2023                                            0333 009 6690

Everyman, Cheltenham                                              everymantheatre.org.uk

3 – 7 October 2023                                                     01242 572 573

Marlowe, Canterbury                                                 marlowetheatre.com

10 – 14 October 2023                                                 01227 787787

Theatre Royal, Newcastle                                          theatreroyal.co.uk

17 – 12 October 2023                                                 0191 232 7010

Malvern Festival Theatre                                           malvern-theatres.co.uk

24 – 28 October 2023                                                 01684 892277

Richmond Theatre                                                      atgtickets.com/Richmond

31 – 4 November 2023                                               0844 871 7615

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre                                             sheffieldtheatres.co.uk         

7 – 11 November 2023                                               0114 249 6000

Cambridge Arts Theatre                                               cambridgeartstheatre.com                

13 –18 November 2023                                              01223 503333

York Opera House                                                       atgtickets.com/York

21 – 25 November 2023                                             0333 009 6690

2024

Theatre Royal, Brighton                                             atgtickets.com/theatreroyal

9 – 13 January 2024                                                    0333 009 6690

Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford                                            yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

16 – 20 January 2024                                                  01483 44 00 00

Theatre Royal, Nottingham                                        trch.co.uk

23 – 27 January 2024                                                  0115 989 5555

Theatre Royal, Norwich                                             norwichtheatre.org

30 – 3 February 2024                                                  01603 630 000

Milton Keynes Theatre                                               atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

6 – 10 February 2024                                                  0333 009 6690

Theatre Royal Bath                                                     theatreroyal.org.uk

20 – 24 February 2024                                                01225 448844

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe                                wycombeswan.co.uk

27 – 2 March 2024                                                       0343 310 0060

The Alexandra, Birmingham                                      atgtickets.com/Birmingham

5 – 9 March 2024                                                        0844 871 7615

Theatre Royal, Plymouth                                           theatreroyal.com
12 – 16 March 2024                                                    01752 267 222

New Theatre, Cardiff                                                    newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

19 – 23 March 2024                                                    0343 310 0041

Hall For Cornwall, Truro                                             hallforcornwall.co.uk
26 – 30 March                                                             01872 262466

Churchill Theatre, Bromley                                          churchilltheatre.co.uk

2 – 6 April 2024                                                           0343 310  0020

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton                              mayflower.org.uk

8 – 13 April 2024                                                          023 8071 1811



