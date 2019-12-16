Full Cast Announced For The World Première Of Julie Tsang's FIX At The Pleasance

Unbroken Theatre in association with The Pleasance and Yellow Earth Theatre today announces the full cast for the world première of Fix written by Julie Tsang. The British East Asian cast, directed by Jen Tan, is Mikey Anthony-Howe (Kevin) and Tina Chiang (Li Na). The production opens on Thursday 16 January, with previews from 14 January and runs until 1 February.

Fix tells the story of Kevin, a washing machine repairman who finds himself inexplicably drawn to an old woman and her house in the woods. At first it seems like a simple fix but as a storm starts to close in, he is forced to confront the ghosts from his past.

Director Jen Tan today said, "It is a real privilege to be working with Tina Chiang and Mikey Anthony-Howe on Fix - bringing together Tina's wealth of experience with Mikey's fresh new talent promises to be thrilling. I can't wait to start rehearsals and see what they bring to the roles. "

Through East Asian and Western influences Julie Tsang's debut play is a dark and unsettling psychological thriller, and alongside the performances, the Pleasance are also hosting screenings of East Asian horror films Lady Vengeance and Audition.

Fix has been supported by Arts Council England, the Cockayne Foundation and Greenwich Theatre.

Julie Tsang is a Scottish playwright. Her previous credits include The Family Unit (Barons Court Theatre - longlisted for the Bruntswood Prize), Lilyburgh Lane (Scotland Short Play Award - Cumbernauld Theatre), Troon (Theatre503) and I'm With Chico (Tron Theatre).

Mikey Anthony-Howe plays Kevin. His previous credits include Privates on Parade (Union Theatre), The Neath (Vault Festival) and Romeo & Juliet (The Everyman Theatre, Cardiff).

Tina Chiang plays Li Na. Her previous theatre credits include E8 (The Pleasance/The North Wall, Oxford), Mountains: The Dreams of Lily Kwok (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), Labour of Love (Noël Coward Theatre), Chimerica (Harold Pinter Theatre), Cyrano de Bergerac (Southwark Playhouse), Fox Attack (National Theatre Scotland/ Òran Mór) and Why The Lion Danced (UK tour). Her credits for TV include Chimerica and Bodyguard.

Jen Tan directs. Her previous credits include A.I.D.A.N, Of Being Alone in a Forest (Arcola Theatre), Romeo & Juliet (Papergang Theatre), Being Norwegian (The Albany), The Plot and Peace Code (Soho Theatre). Her credits as assistant director include Tao of Glass (Manchester International Festival).

Box Office: 020 7609 1800 or www.pleasance.co.uk





