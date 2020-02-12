Full Cast Announced For New Rock Musical DORIAN

The cast has been announced for the premiere of the new Rock Musical based on Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray".

KEITH RAMSAY, fresh from his critically acclaimed performance as Sergei Rachmaninoff in "Preludes" at Southwark Playhouse, who plays the eponymous Dorian Gray is joined by:

FIA HOUSTON-HAMILTON (Wolf of Wall Street, Mamma Mia!, Ghost, The Musical)

John Addison (Titanic, Jeckyll & Hyde the Musical, The Life)

JOHANNA STANTON (The Rocky Horror Show, Little Voice, Footloose, Grease)

Lewis Rae (Mame, Miracle on 34th Street, Gatsby)

Robert Grose (Kinky Boots, Eastenders, Starlight Express)

Musical Director: HENRY BRENNAN (Little Shop of Horrors, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Carmen 1808)

"DORIAN" has three exclusive performances at The Other Palace on March 20th and March 21st. With music and lyrics by Joe Evans and book by Linnie Reedman it is set in a timeless, fantasy world - a London that we recognise but may not actually exist. Revealing the darker sides of Dorian Gray's tragic life: the real one and the portrait, and featuring a powerful, original musical score it brings back the edginess to the story that has sometimes been lost over the years. When it was first published in 1890, The Picture of Dorian Gray caused an outcry. Reviewers widely condemned Oscar Wilde's Faustian tale of aestheticism and duplicity, of hedonism and indulgence as "poisonous" and "discreditable", prompting publishers and booksellers to pull copies from their bookshelves.

The concept is further realised by the creative team:

JUSTIN WILLIAMS - Set Design

BELLE MUNDI - Costume

DOMINIC WARWICK - Lighting Design

Robert Grose - Choreographer

Linnie Reedman - Director

TRACEY-ANNE LILES - Assistant Director

KATE EDWARDS - Producer

DORIAN; the secret child of love and death is suddenly thrust into a confusing world. A world where love dare not speak its name, yet everybody is searching for it.

On his search he comes across the many mirrors of his soul. The dangerous and charismatic Lord Henry thrusts him into a hedonistic lifestyle, Sibyl Vane sees him as the Romantic lead and Lady Henry merely wants to prey on him. But it is the gentle society painter, Basil Hallward, who shows him as he truly is.

On his quest to find his true identity, Dorian must decide if it is better to be loved or to be feared

When Dorian realises the painting is, in fact, a portrait of his conscience, he sees the eyes of the Devil... and decides to try to reverse time.

"I would give anything for that - I would give my soul!"

But is it too late?

Inspired by Oscar Wilde's classic novel, "DORIAN" tells the story from the point of view of the lead characters: the focus becomes less on the portrait that ages in the attic while Dorian Gray finds eternal youth, but more on the relationships between the characters within the story - and the effects that Dorian's 'Faustian Pact' has on himself and those close to him. Although the original novel was written over one hundred and twenty years ago, the central themes of the novel are still just as relevant, if not more so, in today's social media obsessed society.

Music and Lyrics by Joe Evans

Book by Linnie Reedman

Box Office: 020 7087 7900 or https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/dorian-the-musical/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You