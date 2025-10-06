Free Family Event Comes to Queens Gardens This Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A spectacular firelit concert suitable for all the family will be bringing wow factor to Queens Gardens this October half term. Halloween in the Gardens: A Night of Music and Fire will take place on the evening of Wednesday, 29 October, with a range of spooky musical performances under the glow of flickering flames.

The frightful fun, presented by compere Lulu Simons, will be sprinkled with special effects to add a touch of excitement.

Among the performers hoping to have everyone shaking their bones include six-piece roaring 1920s/30s band Dr Jazz, Flat Pack Music, opera musicians breaking down barriers to classical music, and three uplifting community choirs, Wired for Sound, Warrington BSL Choir and PopVox Choir.

The free event, during half term, is being brought to Warrington thanks to a partnership between arts charity Culture Warrington, Warrington BID and Salford-based outdoor arts specialists Walk the Plank with support from the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

From parades and fire gardens to huge spectacles like the European Capital of Culture celebrations, Walk the Plank's much acclaimed outdoor events have been bringing people together all over the UK and beyond for three decades.

Walk the Plank's aim is to inspire communities by bringing artistically ambitious work to accessible public spaces.

Lauren Banks, Programme Producer for Culture Warrington, said: “We're inviting everyone in the community to wrap up warm and join us as Queens Gardens comes alive with music, fire and spectacle for Halloween.

“Families can expect an atmosphere that is definitely more treat than trick – filled with song and seasonal magic, and it's completely free to attend.

“It's fantastic to be teaming up with Walk the Plank for this event, which is bespoke to Warrington. They have a wealth of experience putting on awe-inspiring shows in open-air spaces, and it's a joy working with them.”

Andrea Morley, Warrington BID Project Manager, added: “We're excited to be bringing a renowned company to Warrington for this special event.

“It will bring local people and visitors into the town centre, encourage them to explore, and give our businesses a real boost as the Halloween activities get underway. It's a chance to experience something special right here in Warrington.”

Halloween in the Gardens: A Night of Music and Fire will take place between 6pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, 29 October.

The performance is free with no pre-booking required, and visitors are encouraged to wrap up warm and bring their own camping chairs or picnic blankets to sit on.

Bev Ayre, Senior Creative Producer for Walk the Plank, said: “We're thrilled to be working again in Warrington bringing a little of our magic to Halloween and lighting up Queens Gardens.”