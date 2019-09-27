Fractured Time Productions Presents World Premiere Of DORA VERSUS PICASSO

Having had a successful Workshop read through at the Actor's Temple in New York City in 2018, Fractured Time Productions is happy to be producing the World Premiere Production of 'Dora Versus Picasso' at the Drayton Arms theatre, London, from 26th - 30th November.

Co-directing the play are Claire-Monique Martin and Emma Jesse, with Claire-Monique Martin reprising her role as Dora Maar from the read through. An original score is being composed by Harriet Grainger.

The rest of cast will be announced soon.

Adapted from the original Novel 'Dora Versus Picasso' by Cecil Jenkins, the Play strips back the myth behind Pablo Picasso and his Muses by showing the story from one of his most influential, Dora Maar.

1935, PRE WORLD WAR II PARIS, A WORLD ON THE VERGE OF CHANGE,

A Chance meeting between DORA MAAR, a young surrealist photographer and the World famous painter, PABLO PICASSO would change both their lives forever.

Already successful in her field, Dora is said to be a 'tough cookie' in a society where women have no vote and an art world where female artists can survive only as the nude models/mistresses or muses of a male painter.

Picasso, who is reputed to be hard on women, finds Dora not only intriguing, but irresistible. The trauma and inner loneliness underlying his paintings and his cynicism is what draws Dora to this great Man, even to fall in love with him.

But as the strains of war increase, their relationship becomes increasingly fraught. Can they both emerge from their shattered relationship intact? How far is too far?

Tickets are now on sale: https://www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/dora-versus-picasso





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You