Floella Benjamin's COMING TO ENGLAND Stage Adaptation Kicks Off UK Tour In September

Marking the anniversary of National Windrush Day, Nicoll Entertainment and MAST Mayflower Studios have announced the UK tour of Coming to England, a brand new stage adaptation based on Floella Benjamin's award-winning book.

Adapted by David Wood ('the national children's dramatist' - The Times) with music, story-telling and song, this inspirational story of hope. This inspirational story of hope, determination and triumph is much loved by children and families, telling Floella's own story of moving to England as a child. The UK tour will open on 13th September at Swansea Grand Theatre.

Aged just 10, she and her siblings left Trinidad and sailed alone to join their parents. But Floella's excitement for her new life in England is short-lived, with her family subjected to racism and intolerance in 1960s' London. Guided by her mother, and working twice as hard as her classmates, Coming to England tells the story of how a young Floella overcame adversity and grew to become Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham.

Baroness Floella Benjamin comments, I am absolutely thrilled and excited that a vibrant musical, based on my book ‘Coming to England' is set to go on tour around the country. This uplifting and inspirational Windrush story was written emotionally through the eyes of the child and as we have all been children it will resonate with everyone. Coming to England is a positive story of love, adventure, belonging, facing challenges and overcoming adversity to become successful. I can't wait to see it burst onto the stage.

This vibrant and energetic musical is the perfect entertainment for the whole family. Director Denzel Westley Sanderson (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, National Theatre, winner of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award) is joined by Designer Jasmine Swan, Musical director Abdul Shyllon and Choreographer & Movement Director Kloe Dean.

The adaption is from David Wood OBE who is one of the country's leading writers and directors of plays and musicals for children. The many successes he has worked on include works from Roald Dahl, Judith Kerr and Philip Pullman. Completing the team as Lighting designer James Whiteside, Sound designer Beth Duke with Casting direction from Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting,

Over the last five decades, Floella Benjamin has had a diverse and varied career in several sectors of the entertainment industry as an actress, singer, presenter, writer, independent producer, businesswoman and media regulator. Floella has written over 30 children's books. Coming to England was published in hardback in October 1995 and has since been published as an educational edition and is being used to teach modern history in schools and universities. Pan-Macmillan re-published the book as a 20th anniversary edition, which was selected as a Guardian ‘Book of the Year 2016' and Times Book of the Month.

Performance Dates

13th – 15th September Swansea Grand Theatre

https://www.swanseagrand.co.uk/

18th – 21st September Oxford Playhouse

https://www.oxfordplayhouse.com/

2nd – 6th October Lichfield Garrick

https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/

8th – 12th October Cheltenham Everyman

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

22nd – 26th October MAST Mayflower Studios

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

28th January – 1st February Nottingham Theatre Royal*On sale soon

https://trch.co.uk/

18th – 22nd February Birmingham Rep Theatre

https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/

19th – 23rd March Royal & Derngate, Northampton

https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/

Further tour dates to be announced.

