Finalists Revealed for UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birmingham Rep, Royal & Derngate and Shakespeare North Playhouse have been named as finalists for the 2025 UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award. The winner will be revealed at this year’s UK Theatre Awards, which return to 8 Northumberland Avenue on Sunday 12 October, supported by headline sponsor Encore. For over 30 years, this annual event has celebrated the creative excellence and outstanding achievements seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

UK Theatre member venues were invited to apply for the coveted award, and the three finalists were selected based on how welcoming the venues are across multiple factors,

from accessibility and inclusion practices, to programming, outreach, workforce and audience development.

The judging panel will now visit the venues in person to determine the overall winner. Visits often involve meeting staff, having a tour of the building, taking part in

a scheduled activity, speaking to audience members or visiting the onsite café or restaurant.

Claire Walker, Co-CEO of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said:

“Local theatres are the beating heart of communities across the UK – inspiring creativity, fostering connection, and driving both cultural and economic impact. This

year’s finalists have shown exceptional commitment to creating inclusive, welcoming spaces for audiences, artists and staff alike. We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on their outstanding work and the vital role they play in their local communities.

"Congratulations to all the finalists on this well-deserved recognition – and thank you to our judging panel, who now face the difficult task of selecting a winner

ahead of the UK Theatre Awards this October.”

Birmingham Rep’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Rachael Thomas and Joe Murphy, also said in a joint statement:

“We are committed to making our venue open to all and a place where everyone feels welcome. This nomination reflects a whole Team Rep effort, everyone here

truly cares about guaranteeing we provide our visitors, audiences and participants unforgettable experiences and ensure creative opportunities are available to as many people as possible across our diverse communities. We are thrilled to be shortlisted for

the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award and want to thank our audiences, supporters and incredible team who make The Rep such a welcoming theatre for everyone.”

Jo Gordon, Chief Executive of Royal & Derngate, added:

"Here at Royal & Derngate, we love nothing more than welcoming people into our spaces – whether for a performance, a rehearsal, a workshop or a video gaming event or

vintage clothing sale! We’re at the heart of the local community and it’s important that we are here for everyone – making our spaces as accessible and welcoming as possible whatever your needs or interests."

Lisa Allen, CEO and Creative Director at Shakespeare North Playhouse, commented:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award. It is such a special moment as it really recognises the people - our brilliant

team, volunteers, artists and audiences - who make this place special. Shakespeare North is all about community, connection and creativity, and we’re so proud to see that recognised.”