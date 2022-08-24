Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Finalists Revealed For The UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Ahead Of UK Theatre Awards 2022

The awards return on Sunday 23 October for the first time since 2019.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have been unveiled as the shortlisted venues for this year's UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award at the UK Theatre Awards, which returns on Sunday 23 October for the first time since 2019.

The venues have been judged by an industry panel on how welcoming they are in the areas of 'place', 'people' and 'programme' - everything from their building design, the array of refreshments on offer and how audiences are greeted upon arrival, to the work programmed, outreach projects and other interactions with theatregoers, staff, freelancers and the local community.

Having scoured the whole of the country and selected the three finalists from a large number of online submissions, the panel will now visit the venues in person to determine the overall winner. Visits might involve meeting staff, having a tour of the building, taking part in a scheduled activity, speaking to audience members or visiting the onsite café or restaurant.

The winner of the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre 2022 will be announced at the UK Theatre Awards on Sunday 23 October at London's Guildhall. The last ceremony took place before the pandemic in 2019, with Storyhouse in Cheshire crowned that year's Most Welcoming Theatre.

Jon Gilchrist and Stephanie Sirr, Co-Presidents of UK Theatre, said:

'The UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award is a fantastic platform for celebrating the UK theatres which provide an inspiring, accessible and inclusive creative hub for everyone who crosses their threshold. This year's finalists are three very different venues from different parts of the country, but what they have in common is a mission to take high quality work beyond their walls and out into their local communities, as well as making their physical spaces as outward-looking and easily navigable as possible. We know the panel are looking forward to visiting the finalists next month, and to crowning the overall winner in October.'

For 30 years, the UK Theatre Awards have been the only nationwide awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further details of this year's UK Theatre Awards will be announced in due course.







Edinburgh International Culture Summit Announces Significant Focus On Ukrainian Culture in its Third Strand: Culture and FreedomEdinburgh International Culture Summit Announces Significant Focus On Ukrainian Culture in its Third Strand: Culture and Freedom
August 24, 2022

Partners British Council, Edinburgh International Festival, Scottish Parliament and Scottish and UK Governments are set to welcome artists, Culture Ministers, parliamentarians and global influencers from across the world to the sixth Edinburgh International Culture Summit (Friday 26-Sunday 28 August 2022) at the Scottish Parliament. The Summit aims to inspire positive change in cultural policy and investment.
Stage One & Perfect Pitch To Partner For Producer Bursary FundStage One & Perfect Pitch To Partner For Producer Bursary Fund
August 23, 2022

In Autumn 2022, Stage One and Perfect Pitch will work together to award outstanding emerging producers an increased level of financial support for both the producer and the project to allow meaningful development of new British musicals to take place.
Cahoots Theatre Company Presents The 2022/23 Tour Of LOOKING FOR ME FRIENDCahoots Theatre Company Presents The 2022/23 Tour Of LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND
August 23, 2022

Cahoots Theatre Company presents the 2022/23 national tour of Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, a nostalgic hour of entertainment celebrating the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure. 
Chronic Insanity Will Open A New Venue in Nottingham's Cave SystemChronic Insanity Will Open A New Venue in Nottingham's Cave System
August 23, 2022

Nottingham-based theatre company Chronic Insanity are to launch a new, intimate multi-discipline arts venue in the system of caves below the city. The Void will become the city's first dedicated performance space to be housed in one of the 544 currently discovered subterranean dwellings, housing atmospheric and intimate work that takes advantage of the space's unique surroundings.
FANBOY is Heading On Tour This AutumnFANBOY is Heading On Tour This Autumn
August 23, 2022

Fringe First award-winner Joe Sellman-Leava (Labels; Monster) is heading on tour with his hit Edinburgh Fringe show Fanboy.  This love-hate letter to pop culture and nostalgia explores our past and future selves through epic storytelling, razor-sharp impressions and a dose of theatrical magic. 