Finalists Revealed For The UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Ahead Of UK Theatre Awards 2022

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have been unveiled as the shortlisted venues for this year's UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award at the UK Theatre Awards, which returns on Sunday 23 October for the first time since 2019.

The venues have been judged by an industry panel on how welcoming they are in the areas of 'place', 'people' and 'programme' - everything from their building design, the array of refreshments on offer and how audiences are greeted upon arrival, to the work programmed, outreach projects and other interactions with theatregoers, staff, freelancers and the local community.

Having scoured the whole of the country and selected the three finalists from a large number of online submissions, the panel will now visit the venues in person to determine the overall winner. Visits might involve meeting staff, having a tour of the building, taking part in a scheduled activity, speaking to audience members or visiting the onsite café or restaurant.

The winner of the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre 2022 will be announced at the UK Theatre Awards on Sunday 23 October at London's Guildhall. The last ceremony took place before the pandemic in 2019, with Storyhouse in Cheshire crowned that year's Most Welcoming Theatre.

Jon Gilchrist and Stephanie Sirr, Co-Presidents of UK Theatre, said:

'The UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award is a fantastic platform for celebrating the UK theatres which provide an inspiring, accessible and inclusive creative hub for everyone who crosses their threshold. This year's finalists are three very different venues from different parts of the country, but what they have in common is a mission to take high quality work beyond their walls and out into their local communities, as well as making their physical spaces as outward-looking and easily navigable as possible. We know the panel are looking forward to visiting the finalists next month, and to crowning the overall winner in October.'

For 30 years, the UK Theatre Awards have been the only nationwide awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further details of this year's UK Theatre Awards will be announced in due course.