Final Casting Revealed For New London Production Of ANYONE CAN WHISTLE at Southwark Playhouse

Final casting is announced today for the new London production of Arthur Laurents' and Stephen Sondheim's rarely produced 1964 musical 'Anyone Can Whistle'.

A political satire about conformity and the ostracisation of those considered 'other' in society, 'Anyone Can Whistle', directed by Matthew Rankcom, will play Southwark Playhouse, 1 April - 7 May, 2022. Press night is Tuesday 5 April at 7:30pm.

In a new press image released today, the previously announced Alex Young (Amalia Balash in 'She Loves Me' at Sheffield Crucible and Young Sally in 'Follies' at The National Theatre) as the rich and greedy

Mayoress Cora Hoover Hooper who is hated by her people, is joined by Chrystine Symone as Nurse Fay Apple and Jordan Broatch as J Bowden Hapgood.

Set in a fictional town where the government controls everything, even The Miracles, this fast paced and off-the-wall musical is as hilarious as it is subversive.

Director: Matthew Rankcom said: "'Anyone Can Whistle' opened in the same season as Jerry Herman's 'Hello, Dolly!', a more traditional Broadway musical with its high kicking chorus line and uplifting songs. It couldn't have been more different and closed after just 12 previews and 9 performances! Arthur Laurents had wanted Barbra Streisand for the central role of Fay, but Sondheim was doubtful; while they dithered she was offered and grabbed the star-making lead in 'Funny Girl' (she would go on to record a couple of the 'Anyone Can Whistle' songs on her next album) and it instead marked the stage musical debut of Angela Lansbury, who would become a close friend and frequent collaborator of Sondheim. 'Anyone Can Whistle' may have been an early flop for Sondheim but, in looking at it for a contemporary audience, it feels current and daring in its treatment of gender norms and political corruption. There's a reason this story has endured, and by embracing the joy and diversity of this incredible cast, I think audiences will be surprised at how much this show speaks to our 21st century society."