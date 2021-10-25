Final Casting Announced For the London Premiere of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Final casting is announced for the London premiere of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning Best Play comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, directed by Walter Bobbie.

Joining the previously announced two time Olivier award-winner Janie Dee are Michael Maloney ('The Crown'), Rebecca Lacey, Charlie Maher, Sara Powell and Lukwesa Mwamba.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will play an 8-week season at Charing Cross Theatre (Thom Southerland, Artistic Director, Steven M. Levy, Managing Director) from Friday 5 November - Saturday 8 January.

It was previously scheduled to open in March 2020 and had started rehearsals when all theatres were forced to close five days prior to its first preview.

Vanya and his sister Sonia live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. But their sister Masha escaped many years ago and became a famous movie star. Masha returns unannounced with her twenty-something toy boy, Spike, and so begins a And so begins a very particular weekend.

Christopher Durang's irresistible comedy is one of the most lauded Broadway plays of recent years. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov's famous ennui with the modern-day concerns of celebrity, social networking, planetary upheaval and the troubling onset of middle age, into a beloved comedy.

Janie Dee is one of the UK's most versatile actors. She won the three most prestigious awards in British Theatre; the Olivier Award, the Evening Standard Award and Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Play, as well as the Obie and Theatre World Best Newcomer Award in New York, for her hilarious and heartbreaking performance as Jacie Triplethree in Alan Ayckbourn's 'Comic Potential'. She also received the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Nicholas Hytner's acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Carousel' at the National Theatre and the TMA UK Theatre Award 2013 for Best Performance in a Musical for her performance as Dolly Levi in 'Hello, Dolly!' at Curve, Leicester. Janie recently completed a critically acclaimed run playing the title role in Linda by Penelope Skinner at Manhattan Theatre Club, NYC, for which she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play, and has just starred as Phyllis Rogers Stone in Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's 'Follies' at the National Theatre opposite Imelda Staunton as Sally Durant Plummer and Philip Quast as Benjamin Stone. Janie has been nominated for the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical Performance and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in 'Follies'. She is currently playing Mme Dubonnet in 'The Boyfriend' at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Michael Maloney has played three British Prime Ministers on film and TV: Ted Heath in 'The Crown', John Major in 'Margaret: Long Walk To Finchley' and Sir Robert Peel in 'The Young Victoria. In an extensive stage career he has played lead roles including Hamlet, Prince Hal and Romeo and appeared numerous times with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Donmar Wareheouse and National Theatre.

Rebecca Lacey is best known for her TV roles as Irene Stuart in 'Monarch of the Glen', the feisty Dr. George Woodman in 'Casualty', and ditzy but kind-hearted Hilary in 'May to December'. She has appeared in a number of theatre productions including playing Siobhan in 'Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time' at the National Theatre and West End transfer, a season with Alan Ayckbourn, in Terry Johnson's 'Dead Funny' in the West End and 'Amy's View' by David Hare.

Charlie Maher was last seen on stage in 'The Glass Menagerie' at The Arcola. He appeared in Landmark's highly succesful production of 'Asking for It' at the Everyman in Cork, and in its remount at the Abbey Theatre. Other recent theatre appearances include Rough Magic's production of 'Melt' as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival.

Sarah Powell was Lady Pembroke in 'The Madness of George III" (Nottingham Playhouse) and Queen Elizabeth in 'Richard III" (Arcola).

Learn more at www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk.

Box office: 08444 930650