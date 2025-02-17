Final Cast Set For MEN'S BUSINESS at the Finborough Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sell-out run at Glass Mask Theatre in Dublin, the world premiere production of Men’s Business by Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens will open at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited run on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

A love story set in the back room of a butcher’s shop with a brutal bastard of a dog howling in the yard next door. Charlie’s faith in the possibility of love can't be dimmed. No matter what deranged brutalities life throws at her. Victor doesn’t take his builder’s boots off for dinner, has a rule to never go to a woman’s flat in case she gets ‘ideas‘, and doesn’t like secrets…or dogs… But could he be the one she’s been waiting for?

Men’s Business is the world premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens’ new version of Franz Xaver Kroetz’s rarely performed masterpiece Mannersache, and is also the London debut of acclaimed new company Glass Mask Theatre from Dublin. Featuring actor Rex Ryan (multiple nominations for Best Actor Awards including Broadway World and the Manchester Theatre Awards.

The cast includes:

Lauren Farrell | Charlie

Trained at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and Bow Street Academy. Theatre includes Dancing at Lughnasa (Gate Theatre, Dublin, and National Theatre), Stuck on a Puzzle and A Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man (New Theatre, Dublin). Television includes The Dry, Smother and The Doll Factory.

Rex Ryan | Victor

Trained at the Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin. Rex was received multiple nominations for Best Actor awards, including being nominated twice by Broadway World for his roles in Tonight with Donny Stixx (Abbey Theatre, Dublin) and Quicksand (New Theatre, Dublin), at the Manchester Theatre Awards for Pilgrim, and at the Dublin Fringe for The Birthday Man. Theatre includes Bullfight on Third Avenue (Bewleys Theatre, Dublin), Quicksand, Hamlet (New Theatre, Dublin), Port Authority, The Memory Stick, BUG and Made In China (Viking Theatre, Dublin), Hollow Ground (Theatre Upstairs, Dublin), The Motherfucker With The Hat (New Theatre, Dublin),The Circus Of Perseverance (Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin), Celebrity, One Hour to Ron Montana, Summerhill, Pop Tart Lipstick, and Our Shaman of Dublin One (Glass Mask Theatre, Dublin). Television includes Quantico, Harry Wild, Borderline, That Dirty Black Bag and El Cazador. Film includes Monged and the award-winning short Solitaire. Rex is Artistic Director of Glass Mask Theatre, a new writing theatre in the heart of Dublin that features the work of emerging and established Irish playwrights.

Cooper | Dog (London)

Cooper is a 10 year old male German Shepherd living in Chelsea. He was one of 5 puppies bred by a family living just outside of London. His canine mother was a long-haired German Shepherd bred in Poland; and his father was a short-hair German Shepherd bred in England. Cooper is a Certified Assistance Dog, having passed his final test with flying colours. Being an Assistance Dog means he can accompany his owner wherever she goes. He enjoys going to the cinema, the theatre - and, in particular, going on shopping trips to Whole Foods in Kensington. His favourite sport is playing ball; and he loves riding the tube where he likes to go up and down the car saying hello to passengers.

Comments