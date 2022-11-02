Festive Events Announced At Fairfield Halls

Fairfield Halls has announced details of some of the exciting events, shows and activities coming to the venue this festive season.

As well as the previously announced family pantomime 'The Further Adventures of Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook', playing in the Ashcroft Theatre from 10 - 31 December, local audiences can enjoy a new version of 'A Christmas Carol' on Sunday 18 December from Resident Company SAVVY. Taking place in The Recreational at Fairfield Halls, this brand-new interpretation written by Lewis Penfold and directed by Sheree Vickers, features a large inclusive cast of over 90 actors.

On 8 and 9 December, Wandsworth Music return to Fairfield Halls for 'Winter Sounds' - a showcase of the wonderful talents of more than 600 young musicians from Wandsworth Schools and the Wandsworth Music Academy.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson, two of the world's greatest classical voices are reuniting, performing together again following a three-year hiatus. The powerhouse duo come to Croydon, for one night only, on Monday 12 December.

Rick Wakeman CBE's Christmas shows have become a regular must-see feature of the festive season. On Thursday 24 November, he'll bring his 'Grumpy Christmas Stocking' tour to Croydon - performing on a grand piano and electric keyboards, Rick brings a new Yuletide twist to his unique musical arrangements, for songs from his own career and others, as well as delivering a few surprises, all punctuated by his hilarious stories.

Folk singer Kate Rusby rounds off the year in celebratory style on Tuesday 20 December with a festive tour full of warmth, sparkles and music from her five Christmas albums.

Fairfield Halls' Resident Company the London Mozart Players, alongside local Croydon choirs and singers, will present an innovative immersive revamping of Handel's classic with a brand-new presentation on Saturday 17 December - 'Messiah 360'. Placing the audience in a ring around the orchestra, this immersive experience will showcase the work from all angles.

Finally, on 3, 10 and 17 December, the venue hosts its Christmas Party nights in The Recreational. Tickets include a festive three course meal and a disco. The party nights offer guests a great opportunity to celebrate with colleagues, family, and friends - and meet some new ones!

Fairfield Halls' Associate Director Jonathan Higgins said, "Our festive season is absolutely packed with great entertainment and events, with something for all the family. I'm delighted that we'll be welcoming hundreds of performers and thousands of guests and partygoers this December."

Tickets for all events are now on sale. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk