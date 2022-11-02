Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festive Events Announced At Fairfield Halls

Learn more about the lineup here!

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Fairfield Halls has announced details of some of the exciting events, shows and activities coming to the venue this festive season.

As well as the previously announced family pantomime 'The Further Adventures of Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook', playing in the Ashcroft Theatre from 10 - 31 December, local audiences can enjoy a new version of 'A Christmas Carol' on Sunday 18 December from Resident Company SAVVY. Taking place in The Recreational at Fairfield Halls, this brand-new interpretation written by Lewis Penfold and directed by Sheree Vickers, features a large inclusive cast of over 90 actors.

On 8 and 9 December, Wandsworth Music return to Fairfield Halls for 'Winter Sounds' - a showcase of the wonderful talents of more than 600 young musicians from Wandsworth Schools and the Wandsworth Music Academy.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson, two of the world's greatest classical voices are reuniting, performing together again following a three-year hiatus. The powerhouse duo come to Croydon, for one night only, on Monday 12 December.

Rick Wakeman CBE's Christmas shows have become a regular must-see feature of the festive season. On Thursday 24 November, he'll bring his 'Grumpy Christmas Stocking' tour to Croydon - performing on a grand piano and electric keyboards, Rick brings a new Yuletide twist to his unique musical arrangements, for songs from his own career and others, as well as delivering a few surprises, all punctuated by his hilarious stories.

Folk singer Kate Rusby rounds off the year in celebratory style on Tuesday 20 December with a festive tour full of warmth, sparkles and music from her five Christmas albums.

Fairfield Halls' Resident Company the London Mozart Players, alongside local Croydon choirs and singers, will present an innovative immersive revamping of Handel's classic with a brand-new presentation on Saturday 17 December - 'Messiah 360'. Placing the audience in a ring around the orchestra, this immersive experience will showcase the work from all angles.

Finally, on 3, 10 and 17 December, the venue hosts its Christmas Party nights in The Recreational. Tickets include a festive three course meal and a disco. The party nights offer guests a great opportunity to celebrate with colleagues, family, and friends - and meet some new ones!

Fairfield Halls' Associate Director Jonathan Higgins said, "Our festive season is absolutely packed with great entertainment and events, with something for all the family. I'm delighted that we'll be welcoming hundreds of performers and thousands of guests and partygoers this December."

Tickets for all events are now on sale. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk




Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at Leicester Curve Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at Leicester Curve
There’s no place like Curve this Christmas as the theatre reveals the full cast of its festive musical The Wizard of Oz. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Casting And Ukrainian Captioned Performance Announced For Mettas Circus Musical THE LITTLE Photo
Casting And Ukrainian Captioned Performance Announced For Metta's Circus Musical THE LITTLE PRINCE at Taunton Brewhouse
Award-winning theatre company Metta Theatre and the team at Taunton Brewhouse have announced full casting and creative team for their brand-new circus musical extravaganza The Little Prince, playing at the Somerset venue from 6 – 30 December, with a press night on 7 December, and a Ukrainian captioned performance on 28 December.
Tobacco Factory Theatres Announce Cast for THE SNOW QUEEN This Christmas Photo
Tobacco Factory Theatres Announce Cast for THE SNOW QUEEN This Christmas
Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol have announced their Christmas cast for The Snow Queen which runs at the venue from 1st of December 2022 to 15th of January 2023. The production is being co-produced with New International Encounter (NIE) and Cambridge Junction.
Ballet Cymru to Present DREAM in Leeds Next Week Photo
Ballet Cymru to Present DREAM in Leeds Next Week
Award-winning company, Ballet Cymru will make their much-anticipated return to Leeds' Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November with a vibrant, fresh and innovative new ballet, DREAM.

More Hot Stories For You


JUDY & LIZA Heads Home To Liverpool This MonthJUDY & LIZA Heads Home To Liverpool This Month
November 2, 2022

A dazzling and heart-warming stage show charting the careers and relationship between Hollywood mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli is coming to the Epstein Theatre this month. 
Michael Parr Stars in RITA, SUE, AND BOB TOO in St Helens Next WeekMichael Parr Stars in RITA, SUE, AND BOB TOO in St Helens Next Week
November 2, 2022

St Helens-born actor Michael Parr – best known for his role as an Emmerdale bad boy – is returning to his hometown next week to star in raucous comedy Rita, Sue & Bob Too! 
Furnace Festival 22 Opens At Leeds Playhouse This MonthFurnace Festival 22 Opens At Leeds Playhouse This Month
November 2, 2022

Leeds Playhouse is celebrating new work, new artists and new partnerships with an exciting programme of performances, workshops, conversations and social events from 7-12 November.
MIND MANGLER Announces 2023 UK TourMIND MANGLER Announces 2023 UK Tour
November 2, 2022

Mischief has announced the very first UK tour of Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the writing (and performing) trio best known for The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC TV’s The Goes Wrong Show.
Royal Ballet Principal Vadim Muntagirov Will Guest Perform In Birmingham Royal Ballet's SWAN LAKERoyal Ballet Principal Vadim Muntagirov Will Guest Perform In Birmingham Royal Ballet's SWAN LAKE
November 2, 2022

To mark World Ballet Day, Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced that Vadim Muntagirov, Principal Dancer with The Royal Ballet, will perform the role of Prince Siegfried in the world's best-loved ballet, Swan Lake, at Theatre Royal Plymouth for two nights only on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th March 2023.