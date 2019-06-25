Festival In Memory Of Viola Beach Guitarist Returns For Fourth Year

The festival set up in memory of Viola Beach guitarist River Reeves is returning for a fourth year.

Rivfest is working in partnership with arts charity Culture Warrington to provide a platform for up and coming talent from across the North West.

This unmissable one-day festival, on Saturday 28 September, will be spread across two stages at Pyramid Arts Centre, showcasing more than 20 emerging indie and electronic artists for an incredible day of live music.

Each year the River Reeves Charitable foundation awards scholarships bursaries to enable struggling or disadvantaged young artists "create alternate futures", a phrase coined by Coldplay's Chris Martin during their 2016 Glastonbury headline set which paid tribute to Viola Beach.

Many artists who have performed at Rivfest in previous years have gone on to sell out their own shows and tours, support the UK's best known artists and receive regular airplay on national radio.

Discover your new favourites at Rivfest19; here them here first!

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





