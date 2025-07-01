Felicity Ward Joins ALSO Festival 2025 Line Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ALSO will welcome the comedic whirlwind that is Felicity Ward to its Woods Stage. Star of The Office in Australia, she has also been nominated for the Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Award, won Best Australian Act at Perth Comedy Festival and Best Local Act at Sydney Comedy Festival (twice!). Don't miss this insightful, hilarious performer on Saturday night.

Felicity Ward joins an already packed comedy line up at ALSO25 which takes place at Park Farm, Compton Verney, Warwickshire on July 11th -13th 2025 and also features 'The Conspiracy Tourist' Dom Joly on some of the most fascinating theories of this post-truth era, stand up and big ideas from comedy polymath Robin Ince, Rob Deering's live music-based comedy pop quiz - Beat This! and BBC 4 regular Athena Kugblenu's historic fact or fiction game show based on her acclaimed book 'History's Most Epic Fibs'.

TikTok sensation Marcel Lucont is hosting his legendary Cabaret Fantastique, ensuring a night of smart, surreal entertainment. Hattie Snooks as Queen Mab creates otherworldly art-pop steeped in British folklore and An Evening With Charles Quarterman for One Hour offers up a spoken word fever dream. Julia Raeside discusses her powerful debut novel Don't Make Me Laugh exploring control and manipulation and fighting back in a business that is anything but funny and Joel Morris (author of the acclaimed book Be Funny Or Die) leads a panel to unpick the parallels between comedy and horror.

ALSO's comedy programmer Alexis Dubus said "We've got a brilliantly eclectic comedy and cabaret lineup at ALSO this year - musical mashups, surreal Americana, historical fibs, spooky woodland tales, conspiracy tourism, superb circus skills, Gallic sarcasm and wild Australian wit, there really is something for everyone."

To celebrate being home to these oh-so-clever comics (who promise to tickle neurons and funny bones), ALSO are offering a limited number of Weekend Comedy Bundles for just £200 each which include a Tier 5 adult weekend ticket to our show stopping, award-winning festival and access to talks, music, comedy and wellness (RRP £220) and a signed hardcover copy of Dom Joly's extraordinary book The Conspiracy Tourist: Travels Through a Strange World (RRP £22.00).

