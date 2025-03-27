Fareham Live Celebrates Six Months of Live Performances Since Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hampshire's newest entertainment venue, Fareham Live, celebrates six months of live performances since officially opening its doors for its first performance on 28 September 2024. The venue has quickly become a premier destination for live entertainment, drawing thousands of audiences from across the county to see a whole variety of shows to suit everyone.

From sold out shows and thrilling line ups, the venue has been creating unforgettable moments and experiences for their audiences, recently achieving the milestone of selling over 100,000 tickets. With quality performances and star-studded shows like The Rocky Horror Show starring Jason Donovan and The Merchant of Venice 1936 starring Tracy-Ann Oberman, Fareham Live is going from strength to strength developing a strong reputation for great entertainment in Hampshire and beyond.

Helen Enright, CEO of Trafalgar Theatres, the operator of Fareham Live, said: “The past six months have been an incredible journey. We couldn't be more thrilled and thankful with the positive response we have received from the Fareham community. With a great year ahead, we look forward to bringing more world-class entertainment to Fareham.”

Not only has the venue provided incredible live entertainment with big stars and hit touring shows, but it also operates as community venue hosting local societies for their performances such as Fareham Musical Society, Benchmark Musical Theatre and Gosport and Fareham Youth Orchestra. But still, there's plenty more that makes up Fareham Live; a newly introduced cinema offering showing the latest film screenings, a creative learning programme engaging all areas of the community with classes and workshops, as well as a vibrant cafe open daily (aside Sundays) serving barista style coffees, freshly baked cakes, and hearty lunches with a grab n' go evening menu on show nights.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Connie Hockley, added: “The lead up to the opening of Fareham Live was an absolute whirlwind of activity and I cannot believe it has been open for six months already! I would like to thank Trafalgar Theatres for organising such a fantastic range of shows and performances, which has resulted in the sale of over 100,000 tickets!! The venue is already having such a positive impact for the community, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next six months will bring.”

With many more fantastic shows to come including legendary musical Blood Brothers in April, local hometown Strictly dancer Kai Widdrington in June, and legendary astronaut Tim Peake in October – there's certainly a lot more fantastic experiences on offer at Fareham Live. See farehamlive.com for more details on the full line-up.

Comments