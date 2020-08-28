Fane Announces An Evening With Elizabeth Day At The London Palladium

This is the venue's first in-person live event since March 2020.

Fane has announced their first in-person live event since March 2020 'An Evening With Elizabeth Day'. Join the bestselling author and creator of the award-winning podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, to celebrate Failosophy: A Handbook For When Things Go Wrong. For one night only on 2nd October 2020, Elizabeth Day will be in conversation with Raven Smith, live on the stage at The London Palladium. Tickets to be in the audience go on sale Friday 28th August at 10 am and are available from www.fane.co.uk.

The event will also be simultaneously livestreamed by Fane on their new Fane Online platform. Fane Online is a curated series of broadcast-quality live-streams, giving audiences the chance to watch exclusive shows with celebrated authors, actors and podcasters, all from the comfort of your own home. Tickets are on sale now.

An Evening With Elizabeth Day will bring together all the lessons she has learned from her own life, from conversations with her podcast guests, to meeting readers and listeners who have shared their stories with her. Following the success of her sell-out How To Fail live tour, this will be her first ever Failosophy event and promises to be a powerful - and deeply empowering. Practical, reassuring and inspirational, this is the equivalent of having a chat with a good friend who wants to make you feel better. In short, it's an evening you do not want to miss.

Failosophy outlines the seven key principles of failure, which build on the words of wisdom Elizabeth has gleaned from her podcast guests, including Malcolm Gladwell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lemn Sissay, Nigel Slater, Emeli Sande, Meera Syal, Dame Kelly Holmes, Andrew Scott and many, many more.

Raven Smith is a London based cultural commentator, named the 'Del Boy of Content' by the Financial Times. As the tastemaker's tastemaker, Raven uses his social media channels and columns to examine taste, modern living and pop culture. Formerly Commissioning Director at Nowness, Raven pens a weekly column for Vogue US, a monthly column for Soho House Magazine, as well as contributing to a variety of other publications. Raven's debut essay collection Raven Smith's Trivial Pursuits launched in May 2020 and rocketed to the top of the Sunday Times Bestseller List.

As The London Palladium welcomes back its first audiences since closure in March 2020, and in line with current Government guidance, this event will be hosted under full social distancing, with venue-wide safety mitigations, including the wearing of masks. Full information about safety measures and requirements will be sent to ticket holders ahead of the event.

Tickets for An Evening With Elizabeth Day are on sale now, available at www.fane.co.uk

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You