Family Favourite ZOG Comes To Life At The Pavilion Theatre

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved Zog comes to life at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 June. Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three.



Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with Gadabout the Great!



The cast features Elliot MacKenzie (professional debut) as Zog, Emily Benjamin (Bat Out Of Hell) as Princess Pearl, Robert Ginty (Salome and Coriolanus, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Sir Gadabout the Great and Euan Wilson (Stick Man, UK Tour) as Madame Dragon, with Dixie McDevitt (National Youth Theatre alumni) as Ensemble. The cast of actor-puppeteers will bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.



Zog is adapted and directed by Mike Shepherd (founder and Artistic Director of Kneehigh) with an original folk score by Johnny Flynn (currently starring in True West in the West End) and designs by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre at the National Theatre). Completing the creative team are movement director Tom Jackson Greaves (Billionaire Boy, UK Tour), lighting designer Ric Mountjoy (The Play that Goes Wrong), sound designer Julian Starr (Violet, Charing Cross Theatre), puppet designer Lyndie Wright (Little Angel Theatre), puppet director Sarah Wright (Kneehigh's Brief Encounter) and movement and circus consultant Tina Koch.



Zog is produced by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre Kingston. Freckle Productions' most recent show is Tabby McTat, an adaptation of the book by Julia Donaldson, following their acclaimed productions of Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Stick Man.



Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's number one picture book pair and are creators of many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which is in 75 languages.



Zog was first published in 2010 and won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has gone on to become a perennial bestseller. On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast, following their award-winning films The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.



Tickets are priced from £9.50 available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at Worthingtheatres.co.uk.









Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You