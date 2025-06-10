FOUR PLAY Will Open at The King's Head Theatre This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A brand-new London revival of FOUR PLAY by Jake Brunger will run at King’s Head Theatre from 11 July 2025 with an official opening night on Tuesday 15 July. FOUR PLAY will be directed by Jack Sain and will star Daniel Bravo, Lewis Cornay, Jo Foster, and Zheng Xi Yong, with Jack Gibson covering.

Jake Brunger’s provocative comedy interrogates the unspoken rules of modern relationships and the fragile balance between intimacy and freedom. FOUR PLAY was first seen at the Old Vic Theatre starring Richard Madden and Jeremy Irvine, before completing a sell-out four-week run at Theatre503.

Jake Brunger said ““I’m honestly so thrilled that Four Play is returning to London ten years after its world premiere at the Old Vic Theatre. I’ve made a few little tweaks to the play to bring it bang up to date to reflect the ever-changing nature of queer relationships today. As someone predominantly known for being a musical theatre writer, I’m particularly delighted that we’ve found a cast of actors who are also mostly known for their work in that genre. I can’t wait to see them in action!”

Jack Sain said ““It’s a joy to be reuniting with Jake and to be heading into rehearsals with this breathtaking cast and creative team. Four Play may exist within a queer universe, but its questions are universal. Where do we draw the line? What is human nature and what is social construct? And are we all, ultimately, destined to own a display-only Diptyque candle? Four Play is a chaotic cuddle of a play, full of catty cackles, crises and caresses: we cannot wait to bring it to the King’s Head stage.”

“There must be a part of you that’s curious, right? About what it would be like?”

Rafe and Pete have the kind of relationship people envy. Seven years strong, perfectly in sync… except for one little thing. Neither of them has ever been with anyone else. So, when they hatch a plan to scratch their proverbial itch, who better than mutual friend Michael – confident, captivating, and completely unprepared for the emotional entanglement he awakens.

After all, Michael does this…right? And his partner Andy knows… right?

What begins as an intellectual experiment in sexual exploration quickly escalates into a chaotic web of emotional vulnerability, betrayal, and unanticipated desire.

FOUR PLAY has original music by Benedict Cork, design by Peiyao Wang, movement direction by Charlie Martin, lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan, sound design by Julian Starr, and casting by Nicholas Hockaday.

Comments