FLY TRAP Will Make its UK Premiere at Barons Court Theatre

Created as a reclamation of her identity following a bipolar diagnosis and the emotional aftermath of drama school, creator and performer Maria Mainelli-Ajmo’s debut show reflects on the horrors of being a musical theatre major desperately wanting to be liked. From moulding herself into someone she wasn’t to the lengths she went to for acceptance – including licking a teenage boy’s armpit – Maria looks back on how her grandmother's advice of, "you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar", shaped her younger years and how she ultimately learnt to embrace the vinegar, salt and heat of life that made her who she is.

Creator and performer Maria Mainelli-Ajmo said, “Fly Trap is a piece of my heart and a piece of me, put onstage. I wrote this show because I needed to write it for myself but I'm performing it because I want other people to see themselves in it and know it's okay to be okay. I was inspired by my grandmother's advice "you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar", for better or for worse. I'm so excited to be making my UK debut at Camden Fringe, it's such an honor to perform this show internationally.”

Maria Mainelli-Ajmo is a comedian, writer, and creative based in Atlanta, Georgia USA. As an actor and comedian, Maria won the Helen Hayes Award for Best Ensemble Cast for Blood at the Root with Theatre Alliance in Washington, DC. Maria began writing during the pandemic attending The Creative Circus in Atlanta. Fly Trap is her debut show and has been previously performed at The Atlanta Theatre, Pittsburgh Fringe, SoloCOM NYC, Atlanta Fringe. After making its UK premiere at Camden Fringe, the show will also be playing this year at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the PIT NYC.

