FIGHT FOR AMERICA! Begins At Stone Nest In June

the american vicarious will returns to London's Stone Nest with the world premiere of Fight for America (FFA!), a genre-defying wargaming event that explores the gamification of American politics and the legacy of the Capitol riot. Running Tuesday 10 June to Sunday 6 July at Stone Nest London.

Inspired by tactical tabletop wargames, this participatory performance is designed to challenge our understanding of division, democracy, and dialogue as it allows participants the power to reshape (or not) the events of 6 January 2021.

At the heart of this experience is a massive 50' x 50' game board featuring over 10,000 meticulously hand-painted 28mm miniatures and a 14-foot-wide model of the U.S. Capitol.

Guided by the Gamemaster (played by Dana Watkins) as Uncle Sam - up to 20 participants per game will take on roles in one of two opposing factions: TEAM RED (protesters, both armed and unarmed) and TEAM BLUE (U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metro Police). Other audience members are invited to observe the game as it unfolds - and the theatrics surrounding it.

Each side embodies two very different visions of America, its democracy, and the future of both, tensions that will continually escalate throughout the show as both sides are forced to reckon with the fundamental question, “What about America is worth fighting for?”

The UK-based Game developer Alessio Cavatore, renowned for his work on iconic games like Warhammer 40K and Bolt Action, designed the game. Players engage in a high-stakes, turn-based strategy game where uncertainty drives adaptation. Each faction has unique character cards (such as Eduardo Gonzalez, AKA ‘Brotunda', and Adam Johnson, AKA ‘Podium Guy') and tactical options, creating a dynamic battlefield where each performance will be a unique experience.

‘We've not created a game about January 6th,” says Neal Wilkinson, co-creator and designer of Fight for America! “We've created a space to confront the forces that led to it - and to consider what they mean for the future of American democracy.”

Co-creator and Artistic Director of FFA! Christopher McElroen adds, “the american vicarious is premiering Fight for America! in London because the consequences of political extremism and democratic backsliding in the U.S. ripple far beyond its borders. As the U.S. struggles to reckon with the events of January 6 and their aftermath, the erosion of democratic norms impacts global trust and long-standing alliances. This project invites international audiences to reflect on how fragile democracy can be—and why the fight to protect it belongs to all of us.”

