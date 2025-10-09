F*GGOTJACKET to be Presented at Canal Café Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



F*GGOTJACKET will be presented at Canal Café Theatre in October. Strap in, darlings. Locked in a mental ward a soldier fights his biggest battle yet. Flipping between reality and fantasy, he undergoes a fruitful treatment destined to fix his ‘illness’.

F*GGOTJACKET is a play written by Julian Daye. The story is based on the true experiences of the LGBTQ+ community in mental hospitals in a post-war Britain. Many of these men who chose to sign up for this sexuality-fixing treatment were soldiers returning

from war.

F*GGOTJACKET was part of this year’s Camden Fringe where it was performed at The King’s Head Theatre and The Courtyard Theatre. The audience has called it ‘pure art’, ‘a masterpiece’, ‘something special’ and ‘a beautiful terrifying journey’ with ‘powerful

acting’ and ‘a brilliantly clever ending’.

Handling themes of internalized homophobia, war trauma and the forced domesticity of a post-war Britain, the nature of the play can be described as a gay mix between 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' and 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'. The play is

taking notes from European theatre which is known for its rawness, forwardness and lack of sugarcoating. Even though the patient is asked to move through his own fantasies within the treatment, nothing about the treatment will be left to the audience's imagination.

Especially in the current political climate where LGBTQ+ rights seem to be standing on quicksand, this play will hopefully evoke the audience to remember that we should not and are not going back to times like these.

Written by Julian Daye

Directed by James Dolan & Molly Owen

Performed by Julian Daye, Tom Farrance & Ellie Ricci