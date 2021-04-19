FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Premieres This Autumn at the Mayflower Mast Studio

The world premiere of a brand new kickass-pirational pop musical will burst into life at the Mayflower Mast Studio this Autumn as the Fantastically Great Women take to the stage to tell their stories. From the producer of SIX, this stage adaptation of suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst's award-winning picture book is written by celebrated dramatist Chris Bush (Nine Lessons and Carols, Almeida Theatre) and Number 1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud, Sugar Babes).

The incredible all-female creative team bringing this empowering new stage show to life is completed by Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear - The Musical!, The National Theatre) as director, Joanna Scotcher as designer (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), Dannielle Lecointe as choreographer (Dick Whittington, The National Theatre), Zoe Spurr as lighting designer (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre) and Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York's Theatre) as sound designer.

Join our inquisitive heroine Jade as she breaks away from her class to take a peek behind the scenes at the not yet open Gallery of Greatness in the local museum. Along her journey she is surprised to meet the original and incredible wonder women: Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few.

From explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents, hear the stories of some of history's strongest mothers, sisters and daughters; all independent icons who really did change the world.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World will be celebrated by anyone who is prepared to move and be moved. With characters and songs that pack a popstar punch, this new show for ages 6+ is guaranteed to be one to remember!

Producer Kenny Wax comments, What a thrill to have assembled our own team of fantastically great women to create this incredible show. No one is more excited than me for the curtain to rise on that first performance. And what an honour to be opening at the Mast Studios who are making a commitment to premiering such daring new work.

Tickets are available priced from £15 - £29.50 at www.mayflower.org.uk.