Extra Date Added To DOCTOR WHO AUDIO ADVENTURES LIVE Starring Paul Mcgann And India Fisher

Big Finish Theatre, in partnership with BBC Studios, Fourth Wall Live and AEG, is proud to announce two additional performances have been added to The Stuff of Legend, the unique full-cast live recording event taking place at Cadogan Hall, London.

After the initial ticket allocation sold out, two new performances have been added on Sunday 15 September 2024, at 2.30pm and 6.30pm. More Doctor Who fans will now have the chance to watch an all-star cast take to the stage to perform the audio drama live.

Leading the cast is Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor and India Fisher as his indomitable companion Charley Pollard. They'll be joined onstage by Alex Macqueen as the Master alongside Nicholas Briggs, who voices the Doctor's unstoppable arch-enemy, the Daleks.

Something is afoot in the lonely Cornish village of Merrymaid Bay. Rumours of dead men working in the tin mines have sent a chill through the community, and it's up to the Doctor and Charley to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Can the legends of the Bucca that haunts the mines be true? And just what awesome power do the Doctor's greatest enemies – the Daleks! – threaten to unleash upon the universe?

Tickets for the additional performances will be available to order at www.doctorwhoaudiolive.com from 10:00 on Wednesday 31 July, with prices beginning at £18.00.

Cadogan Hall has limited capacity so fans are advised to book quickly to avoid disappointment.

Actor Paul McGann said: “Taking a Big Finish Doctor Who audio drama to the stage is something we've always wanted to do, and now it's finally happening. Raise the Curtain, lower the house lights, and start playing the theme. It's time to step on board the TARDIS and set off on a brand-new adventure.”

Actor India Fisher said: “I love playing Charley, and she's been part of my life for over two decades. Paul and I have shared so many amazing adventures, but always from a sound booth. I'm really excited to be performing in front of a live audience. It's going to take it to a whole new level. It'll be electric, I can't wait.”

Vanessa Hamilton, Doctor Who Brand Director, added: “I'm delighted that the response to Doctor Who Audio Live has been so positive and that we are able to provide additional opportunities to fans to watch an all-star cast take to the stage to perform a brand-new audio play, The Stuff of Legend, by Robert Valentine.”

A full-cast studio production of Doctor Who: The Stuff of Legend will be released on 14 September 2024. Big Finish listeners can pre-order this adventure now for just £15.99 (collector's edition double CD + download) or £12.99 (download only) at www.bigfinish.com. The collector's edition CD will also be available to purchase at the event.

All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after general release.

