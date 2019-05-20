Europe's No. 1 Dire Straits Tribute Brings Authentic Sounds To Town

Prepare to be captivated by the authentic sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time when Europe's number one Dire Straits show calls at Warrington's Parr Hall on Saturday 1 June.

Money for Nothing is a performance of the highest quality; meticulous attention is paid to every detail, to faithfully recreate the distinct sound of the legendary British rock band in this unforgettable sonic spectacular.

During their career Dire Straits sold over 120 million albums and spent more than 1,000 weeks in the UK charts.

Fans will be treated to Money for Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, Sultans of Swing, Private Investigations, Walk of Life, Brothers in Arms, So Far Away and many more much-loved classics from six platinum albums.

Money for Nothing features the soaring guitar solos and instantly recognisable riffs synonymous with Dire Straits, performend by an incredibly talented band in a musical encounter audiences will never forget.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You