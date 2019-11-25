Enjoy Showstopping Black Friday Deals At The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth

The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth is holding a Black Friday flash sale, offering savings across multiple shows including their star-studded Aladdin panto alongside some West-End classics.

Customers can save £5 on each ticket when making a purchase online by using the code, BARGAIN. The offer is available for The Woman in Black, Thriller Live, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story and a select number of pantomime performances.

With the build up to Christmas fully underway, the Kings Theatre's Black Friday deal is the perfect opportunity to save money on a festive family favourite, smash-hit musical or a spine-chilling ghost story!

Offer available between Friday 29 November until Sunday 1 December. For full details, visit https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/blackfriday/





