Enjoy A Fantastic Comical Homage To Morecambe & Wise With An Evening Of Eric & Ern

Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens will take you back to a world of sunshine and laughter, in An Evening Of Eric & Ern. Crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, that hits all the right notes! Join us for this brilliant homage to an iconic British comic double-act Morecambe & Wise at the Pavilion Theatre, Saturday 22 June 2019 at 7:30pm.



From Greig's Piano concerto to Mr Memory, "Arsenal!" It's a show full of Morecambe and Wise's most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest. This wonderful show, evokes memories of times when whole families would huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings.



"Eric and Little Ern" written and performed by Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2014. Along the way the boys appeared on several TV and radio shows and have appeared on The One Show with two other comedy icons Des O'Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck.



Ian and Jonty first met at drama school in Birmingham in 1983 where they became firm friends. Little did they know where their shared sense of humour and bond of friendship would take them. Jonty is a brilliant mimic and Eric Morecambe was one of many impressions he would perform from an early age. Eric was his hero and remains so to this day. Jonty is a self-confessed Morecambe and Wise anorak and it was his knowledge and love of the boys that proved to be the bedrock of their story.



Morecambe and Wise (also Eric and Ernie), were a British comic double act, working in variety, radio, film and most successfully in television. Their partnership lasted from 1941 until Morecambe's death in 1984.

They have been described as "the most illustrious, and the best-loved, double-act that Britain has ever produced". Ian and Jonty continue to shine a light on the talents of Britain's best loved comedy duo to audiences who knew and loved them and also to those who may not have known just how brilliant they were.



Tickets are available from £12.50. They can be purchased from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 or online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







