English National Opera Stages Verdi's LUISA MILLER For The First Time In Company History

Winner of the Newcomer Award at the International Opera Awards in 2018, Barbora Horáková Joly brings her contemporary staging of Luisa Miller to the London Coliseum.

Luisa Miller is a complex web of love and intrigue. The opera follows the lovers Luisa and Rodolfo, who, from opposing sides of the class divide, are united in their search for happiness. But oppressive familial relationships and societal expectations threaten to tear the doomed pair apart, shattering their lives and turning romance to tragedy.

This new production is a modern psychological family drama, with themes around light and dark. Making her UK directorial debut, Barbora comments: 'It's a perfect and impactful drama created by two geniuses - Verdi and Schiller. Both impress us with the way they use strong psychological views of the characters and the inevitability with which the story reaches its tragic end.'

Recognised as a key transitional work in the refining of Verdi's style in the 1850s, Luisa Miller reveals the composer's innate gift for beautiful lyrical lines and sensitive orchestration. His fifteenth opera, this marks the beginning of Verdi's 'middle period', which produced some of the composer's most famous works: La traviata and Rigoletto.

One of opera's favourite voices, Elizabeth Llewellyn, returns to ENO for the role of Luisa. Her soprano, 'uncorks passages of glorious timbre' (The Times). An expert in Italian repertoire, her 'vocal blend is ideal: pure, supple and perfectly balanced' (the Independent).

Baritone Olafur Sigurdarson takes the role of Miller in his ENO debut. Olafur has an established international career, having sung on stages across Europe, Japan, Australia, Mexico and the US. Praised for his performance as Scarpia in Tosca, he was recognised as Iceland's Classical Singer of the Year in 2018.

David Junghoon Kim 'an outstanding tenor' (British Theatre Guide) sings Rodolfo, also making his ENO debut. David is a Royal Opera House Jette Parker alumnus and has previously won the Francisco Viñas, Voci Verdiane and Toulouse singing competitions.

The 'formidably voiced' (Evening Standard) James Creswell returns to the Coliseum as Count Walter. His bass is 'magnificently rich, dark and wholly secure, with flawless emission' (Opera Britannia).

Leading mezzo-soprano is Christine Rice in the role of Federica. Christine returns in her first role since Elvira in Don Giovanni (2016) - 'Donna Elvira is all the more potent for the control Christine Rice exerts in one astonishing aria after another' (the Observer).

Bass Soloman Howard is Wurm in his ENO debut. Soloman made his role debut recently at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, where he delivered 'an intimidating performance of Wurm. His tremendous voice was matched by his towering stature' (Schmopera).

Completing the cast, soprano and ENO Harewood Artist Nadine Benjamin returns to ENO as Laura after stellar performances in Porgy and Bess (2018) 'gloriously sung' (Evening Standard) and La bohème (2018).

Alexander Joel returns to take the conductor's baton after success with ENO's La bohème (2018) - 'Altogether a wonderful evening under the baton of Alexander Joel' (Mark Ronan).

The modern set is designed by Andrew Lieberman, with costumes by Eva-Maria Van Acker and choreography by James Rosental. Lighting design is by Michael Bauer and Martin Fitzpatrick, ENO's Head of Music, has translated the libretto.

Luisa Miller opens on Wednesday 12 February 19:30 at the London Coliseum for 6 performances: Feb 12, 19, 21, 28 & Mar 6 at 19:30. Feb 15 at 18:30.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee)*

*£2.25 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings

Co-production with Oper Wuppertal.





