Edinburgh International Culture Summit Announces Significant Focus On Ukrainian Culture in its Third Strand: Culture and Freedom

Partners British Council, Edinburgh International Festival, Scottish Parliament and Scottish and UK Governments are set to welcome artists, Culture Ministers, parliamentarians and global influencers from across the world to the sixth Edinburgh International Culture Summit (Friday 26-Sunday 28 August 2022) at the Scottish Parliament. The Summit aims to inspire positive change in cultural policy and investment.

Prior to the Summit beginning, the British Council in partnership with the Ukrainian Institute and hosted by Clare Adamson MSP is convening a special Culture Leadership Dialogue alongside the UK/Ukraine Season of Culture, a year-long programme of cultural activity to support the Ukrainian cultural sector. The roundtable discussion is designed to seek practical steps and solutions to rebuild Ukraine's vibrant cultural sector in the future. This closed-invite event will be attended by Ministers from around the world, a delegation of cultural leaders from Ukraine, with the UK Government represented by Lord Parkinson and takes place at the Scottish Parliament through the sponsorship of Clare Adamson MSP, Convener, Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee

Opening the Edinburgh International Culture Summit on Friday 26th August at 2pm, the Summit delegates will be welcomed by the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, The Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, with opening remarks from Deputy First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture at the Scottish Government The Rt Hon Angus Robertson MSP, the UK's Prime Minister The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP (video message), and Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Arts).

That afternoon the Culture and Freedom topic of the Summit will discuss Ukrainian culture and the current conflict, but also other events happening elsewhere in the world. It will be broadcast on scottishparliament.tv.

As part of this strand on Culture and Freedom the Summit is set to hear from the prominent novelist, essayist and poet from Ukraine, Oksana Zabuzhko, Heba Alwadi, an alumnus of the Trojan Women Project a ground-breaking advocacy project for refugees to tell their own stories through drama, and Professor Irina Bokova, Director-General, UNESCO 2009-2017. Maryna Krut, more famous as KRUTЬ, the renowned Ukrainian singer and songwriter will play the bandura, the traditional Ukrainian string instrument, in the Parliament's Debating Chamber.

The Friday's focus on Culture and Freedom draws to a close with responses and reflections from Culture Ministers attending the Summit, followed by the first of the Summit's new strand of public events Live from the Culture Summit, which sees a panel drawn from the day's contributors including Volodymyr Sheiko, Director General, Ukrainian Institute, gather to discuss ideas and respond to questions submitted through the broadcast's channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. More information on how to tune in or get involved can be found on the Summit's website www.culturesummit.com

Volodymyr Sheiko, Director General, Ukrainian Institute said:

"While the whole of Ukrainian society is affected by the Russian aggression, culture makers are among the most vulnerable groups. Russia's invasion and other wars and conflicts around the world are an attack on our essential freedoms and the integrity of pan-European and global cultural relations. We must not face these challenges alone."

The Minister of Culture and Information Policy in Ukraine, Oleksandr Tkachenko added: "Freedom of expression is a principal value guaranteed by the Ukrainian Constitution. The Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine denies our right to be free, to have our own history and culture. Ukrainian artists, creatives and journalists are struggling not only for their country, but for the democratic values of a free world, for cultural diversity and our common future. That's why we need to unite efforts in supporting Ukrainian culture and media now inside Ukraine."

Clare Adamson MSP, Convener, Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee said: "As the crisis in Ukraine has unfolded, our Committee has been active in scrutinising the humanitarian response in Scotland, with a focus on the support for displaced Ukrainians being resettled across Scotland. By hosting this event, we can start to deepen Scotland's cultural relations with Ukraine."

Sir Jonathan Mills, programme director of the Edinburgh International Culture summit said: "Culture & Freedom closely aligns to the assertion made, since February 2022, of a distinct cultural identity, made by the Ukrainian government; a cultural identity that is unique, has integrity and is celebrated with pride.

"Advocating for cultural diversity is a key principle of the Edinburgh Summit and its partners. We strive to present multiple perspectives rather than singular attitudes with an agenda that is deliberately non-partisan and to celebrate the inestimable value of a pluralist world. The invasion of Ukraine has focussed minds internationally on cultural identity and freedom of expression.

"Freedom is essential to the protection of historical knowledge and cultural identity, to the education and development of children and young people, and of the entrepreneurs, cultural leaders, initiatives, and interventions that will secure the future."