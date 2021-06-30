Eden Court's UNDER CANVAS ACROSS THE HIGHLANDS Summer Tour Announced

Under Canvas is Eden Court's flagship outdoor summer festival of music. Its reputation as the go-to summer destination for locals and tourists alike was consolidated in its second year, when it was nominated for Event of the Year at the 2019 MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards. As their 2021 festival takes up residence at Eden Court across three months this summer, we are thrilled to simultaneously launch a touring version throughout July.

Having begun life in 2018, this is the first time the festival will be delivered outwith Inverness to our rural communities. Under Canvas Across The Highlands, delivered in partnership with The Highland Council as part of the 'Summer of Hope', will visit Tain, Wick, Ullapool, Kyleakin, Fort William and Strontian. Eden Court's fantastic Engagement Team will be on the road, working with local schools and agencies to identify the children and young people who would most benefit from creative sessions during the summer holidays. The tent will be packed full of fun, and it will be a relaxed space for the young people in these communities to explore their creativity; whether it's filmmaking or crafting and as the evening's draw in, the tent will play host to outstanding music, food and drink.

Throughout the tour audiences can enjoy the Under Canvas House band, featuring incredible musicians Ruairidh Gollan, Megan MacDonald and Calum McIlroy. Local guest artists will perform alongside the House Band at every stop along the way, including Malin Lewis, Anna Massie, Ali Levack, Ingrid Henderson and Iain Macfarlane, with more guests and surprises to be revealed.

There will be 2 sessions per evening, one at 6pm and one at 8pm, lasting for 90 minutes each. Table service will ensure the comfort and safety of audiences and there will be delicious wood-fired pizzas, made fresh on site. Audiences can secure tickets to sessions from 6pm to 7.30 pm and from 8pm - 9.30 pm. The event is free with a £5 reservation fee per person that will secure a table and be redeemable against food or drinks bills at the end of every session. Tickets go on sale at midday on Thursday 01 July.

Full Tour Dates

Tain: Tain Academy (Tuesday 13 - Wednesday 14 July)

Wick: Rosebank Playing Fields (owned by Wick Youth Club) in partnership with Lyth Arts Centre (Friday 16 - Saturday 17 July)

Ullapool: Ullapool Primary School (Tuesday 20 - Wednesday 21 July)

Kyleakin: the green outside the Village Hall, Kyleakin, Skye (Friday 23 - Saturday 24 July)

Ballachulish: (Tuesday 27 - Wednesday 28 July)

Strontian: Show Ground (Friday 30 - Saturday 31 July)

Eden Court Chief Executive Officer, James Mackenzie-Blackman said:

"Eden Court was founded as the arts venue for all the people of the Highlands. Touring Under Canvas to every corner of the region is testament that we take these founding principles very seriously. I can't wait to set up our tent, deliver fantastic opportunities for children and young people to enjoy a summer of play and to host the very best Scottish musicians for audiences. Please book early to avoid disappointment and we'll see you on the road!"

Eden Court is pleased to have the Highland Council's support to reach young people in their communities this summer.

Chair of the Education Committee, Cllr John Finlayson said:

"Covid-19 has impacted on important milestones for socialisation and wellbeing for many of our children and young people. Therefore, this work by Council officers in conjunction with our many Partners to plan for activities for pupils over the summer will go a long way to help build and sustain improved wellbeing during this time and in preparation for the new school session."

Eden Court's Head of Engagement, Lucy McGlennon said:

"We're genuinely so excited to be hitting the road this summer. It feels like it's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to be out and about meeting children and young people from across the Highlands. We really believe that creative experiences are exactly what's needed this summer, and on top of that, I can't wait to stop by my Mum's for a cup of tea on our way to Kyleakin."