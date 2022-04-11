Eddi Reader, Dougie MacLean and The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band Join Concert for Ukraine Line-Up

Eddi Reader, Dougie MacLean, Blazin' Fiddles and The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band are the latest acts to sign up to the Concert for Ukraine in Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday 20 April.

Makar Kathleen Jamie will also give one of the first public readings of collective poem Our Waking Breath - a Poem-Letter from Scotland to Ukraine, created from single lines submitted by the public.

Tickets are selling fast for the concert, which has already raised over £15,000 for the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and anyone who wants to come along is being urged to act quickly as the concert is expected to sell out.

Perthshire based poet Jim Mackintosh who is organising the event along with Horsecross Arts, Alan McKinnon, Dave MacFarlane and Graeme Roger said:

"I'm humbled at the response from the Scottish creative community. When we came up with the idea to do the concert, everyone we asked who could possibly rearrange their lives to be able to perform said yes. Once word spread among artists, we were actively contacted by several top names who wanted to get involved. The concert is obviously going to be full of emotion, but we do want people to come along and enjoy themselves and feel proud that they are doing something, albeit a small thing, to help the people of Ukraine. And if people can't make it but still want to show their support, they can still donate to the appeal through the Concert for Ukraine webpage."

Concert for Ukraine is a powerful display of solidarity through the coming together of so many well-known artists from Scotland's vibrant trad music scene woven together with poetry and Ukrainian song to show support and raise funds for the people of Ukraine whose country has so violently been attacked.

All the performers and their technical support have donated their services and Horsecross Arts has waived the hire fee for Perth Concert Hall. Tickets cost £25 with all net proceeds from the event being donated directly to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Tickets for Concert for Ukraine are available online at www.horsecross.co.uk, by phone or in person between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday at Perth Theatre Box Office - 01738 621031. There is also a donation link on the website for those who choose to top up their ticket price or make a direct contribution to the appeal.