Ed Bennett Leads The Cast For BREAKING THE CODE At Salisbury Playhouse

Casting is announced today for Wiltshire Creative's ground-breaking production of Hugh Whitemore's Breaking the Code, the story of the brilliant maths genius Alan Turing who cracked the Enigma code and helped win World War II.

Breaking the Code will be staged from 5-26 October at Salisbury Playhouse in-the-round on multi-tiered platforms, using light boxes and reproductions of some original code, on a set designed by James Button (Relatively Speaking, Love on the Links and Worst Wedding Ever - all Salisbury Playhouse).

Ed Bennett (Macbeth, Love's Labour's Lost / Much Ado About Nothing, all RSC; School for Scandal, Salisbury Playhouse) plays Alan Turing in the production.

The cast for Breaking the Code also includes Hubert Burton (The Last Post, BBC; The Inheritance, West End), Louise Calf (Downton Abbey, ITV; The Railway Children, Kings Cross Theatre) and Caroline Harker (Handbagged, Salisbury Playhouse; The Chalk Garden, Chichester Festival Theatre; Middlemarch, BBC).

The cast is completed by Julian Firth (Bodyguard, BBC; Strife, Chichester Festival Theatre), Joey Phillips (A Christmas Carol, RSC), Ian Redford (King Charles III, BBC; Casualty, BBC) and Fraser Wilson (Our Tale, The Lights, Andover).

Hubert Burton, Louise Calf and Caroline Harker are also appearing in Wiltshire Creative's production of Relatively Speaking which runs at Salisbury Playhouse from 4-28 September.

Breaking the Code is directed by Christian Durham (Quaint Honour, Finborough Theatre; Café Society Swing, Theatre Royal Stratford East). Lighting is by Chris Davey (The Constant Wife, Private Lives, The Winslow Boy all Salisbury Playhouse) and sound and music are by Michael Scott (The Wizard of Oz, Her Naked Skin, Love on the Links all Salisbury Playhouse).

Hugh Whitemore's compelling play Breaking the Code intertwines the story of World War II eccentric genius Alan Turing and his work on breaking the complex German Enigma code at Bletchley Park with the story of his persecution as a homosexual in 1950s Britain. Turing's story was told in the 2014 Oscar-winning film The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Earlier this year, Turing was voted Ultimate Icon of the 20th Century in a BBC poll.

Breaking the Code is generously supported by Jim Douglas.





