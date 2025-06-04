EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN Comes to the Jermyn Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mediterranean island of Sirene promises paradise for the beautiful Rosalba and her lover Aurora following World War One. But when other extraordinary women arrive, the island explodes into song, dance, laughter â€“ and tears.

Compton Mackenzieâ€˜s 1928 comic novel bursts onto the stage for the first time with a glorious score by Tony Award winnerÂ Sarah TravisÂ (orchestratorÂ Sweeney ToddÂ - Broadway, upcomingÂ BrigadoonÂ - Regentâ€™s Park Theatre) and lyrics by actor and bestselling authorÂ Richard StirlingÂ (Cecil Beatonâ€™s Diaries -Â Off Broadway,Â Julie Andrews: an intimate biography) by kind permission of the Society of Authors.

An extraordinary cast of West End players:Â Caroline SheenÂ (Helen Hayes Award USÂ Mary Poppins,Â 9 to 5Â - Savoy,Â Chitty Chitty Bang BangÂ - Palladium) as Rory,Â Amy Ellen RichardsonÂ (Matilda, Everybodyâ€™s Talking about Jamie,Â The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole) as Rosalba,Â Sophie-Louise DannÂ (multiple Olivier Award nomineeÂ Lend Me a Tenor,Â Made in Dagenham,Â Wicked),Â Amira MatthewsÂ (Hello, Dolly!Â - Palladium, Here We Are -Â National Theatre)Â Monique YoungÂ (Hello, Dolly!Â - Paris, Sondheimâ€™sÂ Old Friends),Â Jasmine KerrÂ (Follies,Â The Importance of Being EarnestÂ - National Theatre) andÂ Jack ButterworthÂ (Kiss Me KateÂ - Barbican,Â Here We AreÂ - National Theatre).

Directed byÂ Paul FosterÂ (The Cabinet MinisterÂ - Menier Chocolate Factory,Â Curtains -Â Wyndhamâ€™s), choreographed byÂ Jo GoodwinÂ (My Fair LadyÂ -Â Leicester Curve,Â Pippin in concertÂ -Â Drury Lane), MDÂ Sam SommerfeldÂ (The Worst PrincessÂ - UK tour,Â The Last ShipÂ - associate MD international tour), set byÂ Alex MarkerÂ (Offie Award finalist), costumes byÂ Carla Joy EvansÂ (Offie Award finalist) and lighting byÂ Alex MusgraveÂ (Offie Award finalist).

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 16% Hamilton - 15% Hadestown - 15% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds