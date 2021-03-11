ETT and Soho Theatre in Association With HOME Announce OPEN MIC By Rob Drummond

ETT (English Touring Theatre) and Soho Theatre, in association with HOME, today announce Open Mic, a new interactive show by Rob Drummond. Streamed live via TicketCo from the Cabaret Space at Soho Theatre, 1 - 3 April 2021, with tickets available via www.sohotheatre.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/openmic

We need fun! Human beings need fun. It's not a want. It's a human need.

Do you remember the last fun night out you had before the misery of 2020 really hit?

What would you have done for a night like the ones you've missed out on?

As the nation begins its tentative journey out of lockdown, Rob Drummond offers us an opportunity to come together, let our hair down and share stories and secrets from the last year. His new show Open Mic is a live, interactive online celebration of community, storytelling, music, comedy, and talent - not his, but yours.

Share your stories, your songs, your poetry, your joy and your confessions. Or if that's not for you, simply sit back, relax and let Rob and a few willing participants sweep you off on an unexpected journey, live from Downstairs at Soho Theatre.

Richard Twyman directs, with Design by Jean Chan, Video and Lighting Design by Will Monks, and Sound Design by Elena Pena and Hana Pascal Keegan is Assistant Director.

Rob Drummond is an award-winning playwright and performer, and an associate artist at the Traverse Theatre. His theatre credits include The Broons (Scottish tour), The Majority (National Theatre), Bullet Catch (The Arches), Quiz Show (Traverse Theatre, National Theatre of Scotland -CATS Award for Best New Play), Mr Write (National Theatre of Scotland - CATS Award for Best Production for Children and Young People) and Uncanny Valley (Borderline Theatre, Edinburgh International Science Festival - CATS Award for Best Production for Children and Young People), Rob Drummond: Wrestling (The Arches), Grain In The Blood (Traverse Theatre), Our Fathers (Magnetic North, Traverse Theatre), In Fidelity (HighTide), and Flesh (National Theatre Connections) as well as six plays for A Play a Pie and a Pint. Drummond is currently under commission with The National Theatre of Scotland, Traverse Theatre, Kiln Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Roald Dahl Story Company, A Play a Pie and a Pint, and Birds of Paradise.

Richard Twyman is Artistic Director of ETT (English Touring Theatre) for which he has directed the critically acclaimed production of Othello which toured the UK, Dubai and Shanghai from 2017-2019; the highly successful production of Dealing with Clair by Martin Crimp at the Orange Tree Theatre in 2018 and the rapid-response audio drama Phoenix by Mike Bartlett as part of Signal Fires 2020.

Prior to this he was Associate Director (International) at The Royal Court Theatre between 2013-2016, where his directing work included Torn, Harrogate (also HighTide and UK tour), You For Me For You, Fireworks, The Djinns of Eidgah and PIIGS. His other theatre credits include Les Liasions Dangereuses (Tokyo), Henry IV Pt II (RSC), Ditch (Old Vic Tunnels/HighTide), Dr Marigold & Mr Chops (Theatre Royal Bath & UK Tour), Sixty-Six Books (Bush Theatre) and Give Me Your Hand (Irish Rep, New York - nomination for the Drama Desk Award 2012 for Outstanding Unique Theatrical Experience). Between 2003 and 2008 he worked at the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he was Associate Director to Michael Boyd on the multi-award winning Histories Cycle and for which he directed Henry IV Pt II.

Box Office: www.sohotheatre.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/openmic