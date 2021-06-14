ETT Announce Trailer Story â€“ A Touring Outdoor Performance Space

ETT (English Touring Theatre), today announces Trailer Story - a travelling outdoor performance space touring across the UK presenting national and local artistic programming and community events, finding a safe, joyous, and locally focused way to bring people together in public spaces to celebrate theatre. The project is inspired by ETT's origins as Century Theatre, who toured the UK in a pop-up space, and will tour to Newcastle and Keswick in July and August 2021, in partnership with Northern Stage and Theatre by the Lake.

Trailer Story will present weekend-long programmes of events, performances and community happenings across the UK, beginning with a residency in Newcastle city centre 30 July - 1 August, with support from NE1 Ltd, and Crow Park in Keswick 5-8 August, with support from the National Trust. Performances will be housed in a touring truck, usually used to tour production sets around the country, but reimagined as a space for artists and audiences to meet, built with sustainability at its core and allowing for socially-distanced performances.

Richard Twyman and Sophie Scull today said "Trailer Story sits at the heart of our plans for 2021. It's a project that harnesses ETT's rich history, transformed and re-invented for the present day. Our touring truck is inspired by the company's origins - when Century Theatre toured to towns and cities in a fleet of trucks converted into a performance space called 'The Blue Box' - but responds to the impact of the pandemic on our communities. We want to provide a safe and joyful space to come together and celebrate live arts, and the immense diversity and talent of our country's artists. We hope to make Trailer Story an annual platform for national and local theatre-makers, performance artists and musicians to share their work with audiences outdoors - empowering communities and celebrating imagination.

ETT celebrate the nation's diversity, resilience and community spirit with an exciting range of programming that travels with the truck. Trailer Story also offers a platform for local artists in each area to take over the space, making the festival unique to each location. Programming and full list of artists involved to be announced.

Trailer Story is designed by Jon Bausor with Tina Torbey.