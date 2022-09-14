ETPEP Award 2022 Longlist Announced

ETPEP and the Finborough Theatre have announced the longlist for the ETPEP Award 2022.

The longlisted plays are:

Tawaif

Your Vote Will Not Count

(This Is Not) Happening

At Leah Roberts

Belly of the Beast

Belter

Custom Changes

Time, Like The Sea Leilah

Rewilding

Full Disclosure



The award will be judged completely anonymously until the final shortlist and interview stage, so the writers' names will not be announced until the winners are announced.



The ETPEP Award is a playwriting prize for new UK playwrights who work or have worked in the theatre industry, run by the Finborough Theatre in association with the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust (ETPEP).

The ETPEP Award is open to UK residents of any age who have not had a play professionally produced, and who have worked front of house, in administrative roles, on stage, backstage, lighting, design etc. or in a creative capacity in theatre for at least two years, either now or in the past. The award is intended to target and encourage those who are currently working in theatre, but who are new to playwriting.



The winner will receive a prize of £8000, a development relationship with the Finborough Theatre including one-to-one dramaturgy with Finborough Theatre Artistic Director and playwright Neil McPherson; a rehearsal workshop with actors and a director to develop the play; and a staged reading performance of the winning play either at the Finborough Theatre, London, or online; and publication by Salamander Street, independent publisher of theatre, performance and live art. There will be ten runner-up prizes of £400 each.



The judges for the 2022 Award will include Artistic Director of the Finborough Theatre and playwright Neil McPherson; Literary Manager of the Finborough Theatre and playwright Sue Healy; producer Ameena Hamid; actor playwright and activist Athena Stevens; and Clive Webster of the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust, which founded the award.