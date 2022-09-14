Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ETPEP Award 2022 Longlist Announced

The award will be judged completely anonymously until the final shortlist and interview stage.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  
ETPEP Award 2022 Longlist Announced

ETPEP and the Finborough Theatre have announced the longlist for the ETPEP Award 2022.

The longlisted plays are:

Tawaif
Your Vote Will Not Count
(This Is Not) Happening
At Leah Roberts
Belly of the Beast
Belter
Custom Changes
Time, Like The Sea Leilah
Rewilding
Full Disclosure

The award will be judged completely anonymously until the final shortlist and interview stage, so the writers' names will not be announced until the winners are announced.

The ETPEP Award is a playwriting prize for new UK playwrights who work or have worked in the theatre industry, run by the Finborough Theatre in association with the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust (ETPEP).
The ETPEP Award is open to UK residents of any age who have not had a play professionally produced, and who have worked front of house, in administrative roles, on stage, backstage, lighting, design etc. or in a creative capacity in theatre for at least two years, either now or in the past. The award is intended to target and encourage those who are currently working in theatre, but who are new to playwriting.

The winner will receive a prize of £8000, a development relationship with the Finborough Theatre including one-to-one dramaturgy with Finborough Theatre Artistic Director and playwright Neil McPherson; a rehearsal workshop with actors and a director to develop the play; and a staged reading performance of the winning play either at the Finborough Theatre, London, or online; and publication by Salamander Street, independent publisher of theatre, performance and live art. There will be ten runner-up prizes of £400 each.

The judges for the 2022 Award will include Artistic Director of the Finborough Theatre and playwright Neil McPherson; Literary Manager of the Finborough Theatre and playwright Sue Healy; producer Ameena Hamid; actor playwright and activist Athena Stevens; and Clive Webster of the Experienced Theatre Practitioners Early Playwriting Trust, which founded the award.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE PRINCE at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE PRINCE at Southwark Playhouse
September 13, 2022

The Prince by Abigail Thorn is coming to Southwark Playhouse Performances run 15 September - 8th October. See rehearsal photos here!
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE MIRORR CRACK'DPhotos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE MIRORR CRACK'D
September 13, 2022

All new production photos have been released for the UK Tour of THE MIRROR CRACK'D which began performances at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 9 September 2022.
Jake Orr Joins Nonsuch Studios as Associate ProducerJake Orr Joins Nonsuch Studios as Associate Producer
September 13, 2022

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham's independent fringe theatre, has announced the appointment of Jake Orr as Associate Producer within its Creative Programme team. 
GLAMOURPUSSY AND THE HIP REPLACEMENTS Come to Chapel Off Chapel in OctoberGLAMOURPUSSY AND THE HIP REPLACEMENTS Come to Chapel Off Chapel in October
September 13, 2022

​​​​​​​Dressed for success, GlamourPussy's mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell.
Photos: TWOPENCE TO CROSS THE MERSEY UK Tour Opens; Get a First Look!Photos: TWOPENCE TO CROSS THE MERSEY UK Tour Opens; Get a First Look!
September 12, 2022

The first UK national tour of Helen Forrester’s Twopence To Cross The Mersey opened in Wirral last week – a place which features heavily in Helen’s million-selling books and where the celebrated author spent some of her childhood.  Check out all new photos!