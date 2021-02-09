EMILIA Returns Online In Time For International Women's Day

Olivier Award-winning EMILIA returns online for the month of March in time for International Women's Day (8 March). WOW UK Festival 2021 (thewowfoundation.com) joins as a partner, hosting a workshop with writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and director Nicole Charles at 4pm on 6 March.

The production will be available 1 - 31 March 2021.

Premiering online in November 2020, the show was watched by fans in over 81 countries including the USA, Germany, Canada, Finland, New Zealand, Japan, Russia, Malaysia, Chile, South Africa, Thailand, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jamaica. Over 11,000 people bought tickets for the 'pay what you can' production, and the Emilia 'watch-party' was trending at number 3 on Twitter in the UK. A pre-show Q&A with WhatsOnStage was given by stand-up comedian, host of 'The Guilty Feminist' podcast, and screenwriter, Deborah Frances-White.

The online premiere in November 2020 was a great success with 21,000 views from across the world, with 6,500 views of the captioned video and nearly 400 of the audio-described video, Emilia is accessible to people worldwide. WOW - Women of the World festival is a global movement launched by Jude Kelly CBE at Southbank Centre London in 2010, celebrating women and girls and looking at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential.

A fan of the show since its inception, Deborah Frances-White has dubbed it "the throbbing heart of Shakespeare, the delicious comedy of Blackadder and is frankly nothing less than a trip to feminist church."

In 2020, Emilia won three Olivier Awards, the UK's most prestigious stage honours. The Awards were: Best New Comedy, Best Costume Design - Joanna Scotcher, and Best Sound Design - Emma Laxton. The production was brought to audiences by a diverse team of women, some of whom made their West End debut with Emilia.

Online bookers will once again be welcome to 'pay what you can' to get access to the filmed production which is available from 12pm on 1 March until 31 March. Tickets will be available on a Pay What You Can basis, starting at just £1. Proceeds will be shared amongst the brilliant, hard-working team of people who made the show, including actors, designers, backstage crew and an all-female creative team whose jobs disappeared as theatres across the country closed indefinitely.

The Shakespeare's Globe production was produced for the West End by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Kate Pakenham Productions, Nica Burns, Eilene Davidson in association with Access Entertainment and Kim De Morgan.

Emilia was filmed at the Vaudeville Theatre, 29 May 2019, originally for archival purposes, rather than for public viewing. The footage has been edited to improve sound and picture quality as much as possible.

In partnership with publisher Bloomsbury, all ticket buyers will be able to purchase the play script with an exclusive 30% discount. The perfect addition for audience members to join in with Emilia's iconic lines and relive the joy and energy from the theatre.

Emilia ran at the Vaudeville Theatre from 8 March to 1 June 2019. The production originally ran at Shakespeare's Globe in Michelle Terry's first Summer Season in 2018. It was developed from concept as part of the theatre's new writing strand, particularly highlighting women's stories lost in history. Emilia made West End history for holding the first ever performance specifically for parents and babies, dubbed 'Let Them Roar' at the Vaudeville Theatre.