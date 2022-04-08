Digital Theatre+ Partners With Trafalgar Releasing To Provide Education Platform For ANYTHING GOESÂ 

From 1st June 2022, schools, universities, and educational institutions all over the world will be able to see the digital capture of Anything Goes - the hugely critically acclaimed and Olivier nominated play, which was filmed live at the Barbican in London.

Directed by Kathleen Marshall, this 5-star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay (My Family), Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) and Gary Wilmot (Chicago).

Following the worldwide cinema release by Trafalgar Releasing, Digital Theatre has acquired the musical to stream for educational institutions on Digital Theatre+, Digital Theatre's education platform.

Now this much-loved musical will be made available to students, and this will be followed by the release of a suite of educational resources for the musical, produced by Digital Theatre+ designed to support teachers and educators in inspiring and engaging students studying.

The collaboration is among a number of Digital Theatre+ partnerships with theatres and producers worldwide to share original content with the education sector. Educational support packages are tailored to fit each production and can include including biographies, documentaries, essays, lectures, workshops, study guides, and interviews alongside other learning aids.

Neelay Patel, CEO of Digital Theatre+ said "We are incredibly pleased that Digital Theatre+ will now allow educational institutions to see this truly spectacular musical comedy. Anything Goes has a strong educational value, as it is the epitome of sophisticated escapist entertainment and satire. We are delighted to be able to bring what is often called the definitive 1930s musical comedy to students all over the world.

Digital Theatre+ is a global educational platform focused on the teaching of English and Performing Arts. The company works with all levels of education from age 11 up to Higher Education. Digital Theatre+ partners with the theatre industry, sharing captured and original content globally with educators and students from companies such as Frantic Assembly, Royal Shakespeare Company, Gecko, Complicite and the Lincoln Centre. DT+ works with theatre professionals to support their commitment to education, and to help instil a passion for theatre in young people that will help create the theatre goers of tomorrow.

Digital Theatre is a company that provides digital platforms for theatre fans and arts educators. Founded in 2009, the company's consumer streaming platform (Digital Theatre) provides members around the world with on-demand high-definition films of stage productions on any connected screen. In 2011, the company's digital educational platform (Digital Theatre+) was launched, and currently provides students and educators in 98 countries access to invaluable on-line productions and supplementary educational resources to support the teaching of English Language Arts, Theatre Studies and Drama.