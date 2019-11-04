Debbie McGee Will Make Her Stage Acting Debut in THE HOUSE ON COLD HILL

Debbie McGee is to make her stage acting debut as a kooky psychic in the thriller 'The House on Cold Hill', by the No.1 best-selling author Peter James, at The Mill at Sonning.

Best known as the assistant and wife of the late magician Paul Daniels, Debbie wowed the country on the last series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'. She hosts a regular Sunday morning show on BBC Radio Berkshire and is a recurring member of ITV's 'Loose Women' panel. She said: "I am overflowing with excitement and nerves for my stage acting debut, I have always wanted to act and because I love The Mill so much I cannot think of a better venue to step into this new world. When Paul and I first started going to see productions at the Mill 20 years ago, we were amazed at the quality of the plays in such a small venue. But it is actually the intimacy that makes The Mill so special."

Director Keith Myers said: "'The House on Cold Hill' is the third Peter James thriller I will have the pleasure to direct for the wonderful Mill at Sonning, and now that pleasure is enhanced by the lovely Debbie McGee joining us to play the whacky psychic, Annie. I'm sure anyone who has seen her on stage or TV will agree with me that she is a natural comedienne."

A ghostly story of the Harcourt family, who move into the house of their dreams that has been empty for the last 40 years. However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares as they begin to wonder whether they may not be the only residents at Cold Hill...

'The House on Cold Hill' will run for 8 weeks from 23 April - 13 June at The Mill at Sonning.

Set majestically on the banks of the River Thames, the Mill at Sonning Theatre is celebrating more than 30 years of entertainment. Uniquely, as the only dinner theatre in the United Kingdom, it has gained unrivalled praise both nationally and internationally.





