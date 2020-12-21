Deafinitely Theatre Announces Bursaries For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Theatre Freelancers

Deafinitely Theatre today announces a special project offering bursaries to support deaf or hard of hearing freelance theatre practitioners and performers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation will award 20 bursaries of £1000 to support freelancers at any stage of their career to develop their practice in Spring 2021, and will provide recipients with networking and keeping-in-touch sessions to monitor their personal development.

Artistic Director Paula Garfield today said, "I know how incredibly difficult this period has been for all self-employed theatre makers, especially those who have upsettingly fallen through the funding gaps. Many freelance deaf and hard of hearing artists have been in touch with me about the challenges they have been facing during lockdown and my heart goes out to them. Thanks to the fantastic Arts Council Cultural Recovery Fund, Deafinitely Theatre is so pleased to be able to offer financial assistance to support 20 deaf freelance theatre practitioners and performers with paid time to develop their creative practice at the start of 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be an incredibly difficult period for the arts and we are determined to come out of it with brilliant work for audiences across the country to return to, with deaf and disabled theatre makers front and centre."

Supported by the Arts Council Cultural Recovery Fund, the bursaries are open to deaf and hard of hearing theatre practitioners and performers aged 18 and over at any stage of their career. Applicants must be self-employed, not in full-time education, live in the United Kingdom and have a UK bank account.

Applications are now open, to apply please complete a written application or submit a BSL video to info@deafinitelytheatre.co.uk by Monday 11 January, midday. For the application form and full information, please visit www.deafinitelytheatre.co.uk/deaf-freelancers-bursary.