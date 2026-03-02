Davina Michelle Sets 2026 'Afterparty Tour' Across Europe

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dutch pop star and singer/songwriter Davina Michelle has set Afterparty Tour 2026, which will see the singer embarking on an intimate headline tour, performing 18 dates across Europe starting in September, including London’s The Lower Third on November 7th. Tickets for the tour are on sale now here.

The forthcoming Afterparty Tour 2026 will see the chart-topping star performing at intimate venues, which is designed as a contrast to her large-scale productions. The tour aims to focus on connection, atmosphere, and storytelling.

She has also released her brand new single ‘Still Champagne.' Regarding the single Davina Michelle says, “‘Still Champagne’ is an uplifting ode to life, written for a moment when farewell is near, yet love and gratitude take centre stage. The song consciously chooses to celebrate what has been — head held high and the glass half full.

With ‘Still Champagne’ as a metaphor, the song shows that you can still raise a toast without the bubbles: to memories, to growth, to the traces someone leaves behind. Grief is present, but carried by warmth and connection. The song moves between generations, passing on experiences, lessons, and love.” Check out the track below.

Davina Michelle broke through in 2016 with a viral cover of P!NK’s ‘What About Us.' She has since released multiple albums, including the critically acclaimed Higher, toured across Europe, and appeared on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Afterparty Tour 2026

SEPT 03 - 013, Tilburg (NL)

SEPT 12 - Tivoli, Utrecht (NL)

SEPT 17 - De Oosterpoort, Groningen (NL)

NOV 02 - La Boule Noire, Paris (F)

NOV 03 - AB, Brussels (BE)

NOV 04 - Trix, Antwerp (BE)

NOV 07 - The Lower Third, London (UK)

NOV 09 - Yard Club, Cologne (DE)

NOV 10 - Orangehouse, Munich (DE)

NOV 11 - B72, Vienna (AT)

NOV 13 - Mikropol, Berlin (DE)

NOV 15 - Hybrydy, Warsaw (PL)

NOV 26 - Patronaat, Haarlem (NL)

NOV 29 - Doornroosje, Nijmegen (NL)

DEC 03 - Effenaar, Eindhoven (NL)

DEC 05 - Muziekgieterij, Maastricht (NL)

DEC 10 - Hedon, Zwolle (NL)

DEC 11 - Paard, Den Haag (NL)