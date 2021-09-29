David Walliams' GANGSTA GRANNY Comes to MK Theatre

Birmingham Stage Company, the acclaimed producers of hit stage shows Horrible Histories and Billionaire Boy are bringing their acclaimed West End production of David Walliams' Gangsta Granny to Milton Keynes Theatre from Wednesday 3 to Saturday 6 November.

When Friday night comes along, Ben knows it only means one thing - staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure - it's going to be sooooooooo boring! But what Ben doesn't know is that Granny has a secret - and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

David Walliams has revolutionised reading for children and has become one of the most influential children's writers today. Since the publication of his ground-breaking first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 44 million copies, and his books translated into 55 languages. The popularity of all of his books, especially Gangsta Granny, looks set to continue for generations to come.

Gangsta Granny is a must-see for all families as the show will be enjoyed by everyone from 5 to 105! It's both laugh out loud funny and thrilling but also has some very moving and truthful things to say about family relationships. The show originally premiered in 2015 and has since enjoyed two West End seasons, for which it was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2018.