David Suchet Comes To The Belgrade For One Evening Only

The Belgrade Theatre will welcome Sir David Suchet to its Main Stage on Sun 17 Oct, as he appears in conversation for one night only with Poirot and More, A Retrospective.

Following a successful tour of Australia and New Zeland in early 2020, Suchet makes his eagerly awaited return to the UK stages, retracing his steps as a young actor and looking back at his illustrious career.

Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer in this unmistakably unique event. Join us in conversation with the actor behind the detective and the many characters David has portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades.

David Suchet said: "Regional theatre has always been very close to my heart as it's where my career started and was nurtured. To visit so many places that have meant so much to me during my 52 year career is wonderful. This show is my way of connecting and saying hello to people across the country after this terrible period and welcoming them back into the theatre. I am looking forward to sharing my memories, stories and favourite moments."

For over 25 years, David has captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, David has graced the world's stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde, Albee and Miller, and is celebrated for his portrayals of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli, Joe Keller and Gregory Solomon.

David spent 13 years in the Royal Shakespeare Company and remains an Associate Artist. He is an Emmy Award-winner, a seven-time Olivier Award-nominee (The Merchant of Venice, Separation, Oleanna, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Amadeus, All My Sons and The Price) and in 2020 he was knighted for services to drama and charity.

Audiences are invited to spend an evening with one of the world's most celebrated actors of our time, and discover why he is renowned for not only inhabiting the role of Poirot, but also taking on the personalities of many of television, film and theatre's most fascinating characters.

Poirot and More, A Retrospective is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

David Suchet: Poirot and More, A Retrospective takes place at the Belgrade Theatre on Sunday 17 October. Tickets are available to book online at www.belgrade.co.uk or by phoning 024 7655 3055.