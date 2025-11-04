David Byrne, Lewis Capaldi and More Set for 2026 Latitude Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating twenty years of fearless creativity, Klarna presents Latitude will return to Henham Park, Suffolk, from 23 to 26 July 2026. David Byrne, Lewis Capaldi, and Teddy Swims headline a boundary-pushing line-up alongside The Flaming Lips, The Last Dinner Party, Self Esteem, Billy Ocean, Alex James, and more.

Latitude's headline sponsor, Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, is giving festival-goers the chance to secure their tickets early with an exclusive 48-hour sale on Ticketmaster here, tickets are available exclusively for new and existing Klarna users, paying with either Klarna's Pay in Full or Pay Later (interest-free) options. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday at 10am here.

Twenty years ago, Latitude dared to be different. The first festival to mix philosophy with performance, poetry with punk, theatre with music, dance with discovery, it created a space where legends share stages with newcomers, comedy collides with culture, science sparks curiosity, and every corner offers something unexpected. This landmark edition brings together artists who shaped its past, stars defining its present, and trailblazers who will lead its future.

Melvin Benn, Latitude Founder and Festival Director, says: "Twenty years of Latitude feels like both a moment and a lifetime. We've watched this festival grow from an ambitious idea into a cultural institution that has genuinely changed what people expect from a festival experience. This first lineup announcement celebrates everything Latitude has always stood for: fearless programming, artistic ambition, and that magical collision between discovery and legacy. With David Byrne playing an exclusive festival set, Teddy Swims bringing his soulful energy to the festival, and Lewis Capaldi returning after his courageous journey, alongside artists ranging from The Flaming Lips to The Last Dinner Party, this lineup tells the story of where we've been and where we're going.

But Latitude has never been just about music. The past twenty years have been extraordinary, culturally, politically, and socially, and our yet-to-be-announced comedy, theatre, dance, poetry and literary programme will dive deep into the most important artists and moments that have shaped us all. I couldn't be prouder of what we've built together, and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone at Henham Park this July."

In a UK festival exclusive, visionary, innovator, and global icon, David Byrne joins Latitude for a headline performance that promises to define its 20th anniversary. Over the course of his incredible career, David has received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award, and a Special Tony Award; he was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Blending songs from across his extraordinary career with visual storytelling, avant-garde dance, and the intelligent playfulness that has made him one of the most influential artists of our time, this promises to be an unmissable performance. From his groundbreaking work with Talking Heads to his collaborations with St. Vincent, Brian Eno, and Janelle Monáe, Byrne has never stopped innovating. His performance at Latitude symbolises everything the festival stands for: curiosity, creativity, and fearless artistry.

David Byrne said, " Really looking forward to this. A wide-ranging festival, and well curated (looking forward to catching some of the other acts). A great day in the country. "

Lewis Capaldi returns to Henham Park for a landmark performance that marks a major return since stepping back from touring in 2023. It's a deeply personal homecoming for Capaldi, who headlined Latitude in 2022 in what became an unforgettable performance that captured the humour, heart, and humanity fans adore him for. Now, following billions of streams and two multi-platinum albums, Capaldi's return to Latitude is both a triumphant comeback and an emotional celebration of resilience, connection, and the power of song.

Teddy Swims makes a Latitude return, bringing his raw, heartfelt blend of R&B, pop, and country to Suffolk. American soul sensation Teddy Swims arrives with his signature tattoos, velvet voice, and deeply emotional songwriting. He has emerged as one of the most compelling new voices in global pop. His breakout hits "Lose Control" and "The Door" have earned him a passionate international following, and his performance will bring gospel infused energy to Latitude's 20th edition.

The Flaming Lips bring their kaleidoscopic spectacles of balloons, confetti, and cosmic joy. Iconic and unpredictable masters of psychedelic rock, they deliver surreal visuals, psychedelic theatrics, and the boundless imagination of Wayne Coyne's creative world. Their live show is a feast for the senses, celebrating over two decades of their milestone album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

One of the festival's most talked-about debut sets came in 2023 from The Last Dinner Party. In 2026, they return as one of Britain's boldest and most artful new bands, fresh from global acclaim and a Mercury Prize win for their album Prelude to Ecstasy. They've just released their second album, From the Pyre, a record born of grief, glamour, and defiance.

A watershed moment came in 2022 with Self Esteem's performance, hailed by fans and critics alike as one of the festival's most powerful sets. Her fearless performance of Prioritise Pleasure became an anthem of empowerment and self-expression. Fresh from her sell-out tour for A Complicated Woman and backed by bold new material, Rebecca Lucy Taylor returns to the main stage with even grander vision, a true homecoming for an artist who embodies the festival's spirit of reinvention.

A firm festival favourite, Tom Grennan returns with his irresistible energy and hit-packed set. First playing Latitude in 2019, including a surprise set that became one of the weekend's standout moments, he's now one of the UK's most compelling live performers. His charisma, audience connection, and anthemic songs make him perfect for the 20th anniversary.

Tom Odell brings his evocative, piano-driven songwriting and live intensity to Henham Park for Latitude 2026. Known for songs like "Another Love" and "Grow Old with Me", Odell has established himself as one of Britain's most heartfelt and compelling live artists.

Wet Leg first made waves at Latitude in 2021 on the intimate Alcove stage, wowing audiences with their witty, irreverent lyrics and infectious indie-pop energy. Playing only their second-ever live show, just two weeks after their debut single "Chaise Longue" dropped, the band watched as online hype transformed into a real-life phenomenon. The packed tent erupted as crowds sang along to the already-viral track, with long queues forming outside as attendees clamoured to get in. Now the band returns to Latitude with fresh momentum from their second album Moisturizer, having evolved into a bold five-piece. Lead single "Catch These Fists" delivers their trademark wit and energy, while follow-up "Davina McCall" reveals a more intimate, reflective side, showcasing the band's artistic growth since that unforgettable debut performance.

Alex James' Britpop Classical makes its Latitude debut, an orchestral celebration reimagining the soundtrack of the '90s with symphonic grandeur. The show takes classic tunes from Blur, Oasis, Pulp, Supergrass, and The Verve and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Joining James on stage will be Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica, and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced.

The Leeds indie rock group English Teacher first appeared in 2024, quickly establishing themselves as one of the festival's most talked-about new acts. Mercury Prize winners the same year for their debut album, This Could Be Texas, they bring literate lyricism, tight arrangements, and magnetic stage presence back to Henham Park.

Transforming Henham Park into a sun-soaked celebration of pure joy, Billy Ocean brings global smashes like "Caribbean Queen," "Get Outta My Dreams," and "When the Going Gets Tough." The Trinidadian British soul pop royalty has soundtracked four decades of summers with his silky vocals.

Making a rare UK festival appearance, Vanessa Carlton is ready to turn Henham Park into a mass singalong with her generation-defining anthem "A Thousand Miles." With fresh music including the stirring "Young Heart" and a new album arriving via Dine Alone Records, plus her recent film score for Wish You Were Here, she proves she's still evolving, bridging beloved classics with contemporary artistry.

South London's art punk provocateurs Dry Cleaning deliver something brilliantly their own, with Florence Shaw's deadpan spoken word observations floating over Tom Dowse's jagged guitars and a rhythm section that locks into hypnotic grooves.

American troubadour Kevin Morby returns with his signature blend of contemplative indie rock, folk storytelling, and garage band grit, bringing reflective depth and literary nuance. Berlin-based sonic wanderer Alice Phoebe Lou makes her Latitude debut with gossamer vocals and poetry that lingers, weaving jazz, folk, and ambient pop into something entirely her own.

Rising Irish indie rockers Florence Road bring youthful urgency and melodic grit following the release of their acclaimed debut mixtape Fall Back. Bristol duo Getdown Services promise a wild dose of "power disco" chaos and sharp humour. From Dundalk, Just Mustard deliver brooding noise rock intensity, previewing new material from their forthcoming album We Were Just Here. Emerging alt R&B artist Keo adds a soulful counterpoint with smooth vocals and genre-blurring production, embodying Latitude's forward-looking spirit. Meanwhile, Manchester's Westside Cowboy infuse the lineup with raw charm and dusty Americana influences, their debut EP This Better Be Something Great marking them as one of the UK's most authentic new voices.

Across the last twenty years, Latitude has celebrated the full breadth of the arts: theatre, literature, science, dance, and poetry, creating stand-out moments unique to the festival. As the festival marks its 20th Edition, audiences will be invited into a conversation about the most important artists, books, performances, and ideas that have shaped the last two decades. Part mission statement, part cultural archive, part collective memory, this celebration explores what matters most. The full comedy, theatre, dance, poetry, literary and science programme will be announced soon. It will spotlight the cultural, political and social forces shaping today's conversations and the artists leading them.