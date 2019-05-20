Darlington Hippodrome Will Hold Family Open Day

On Saturday 1 June Darlington Hippodrome will throw open its doors for a fabulous family open day to be held between 10am and 2pm.

A whole host of activities will be on offer on Saturday 1 June at Darlington Hippodrome including a Family Trail to discover the history of the venue, Arts and Dance workshops inspired by the upcoming production of Terrible Tudors, Circus Skills workshops, Drama Workshops, competitions and tours of the historic theatre.

While you are in the theatre you can enjoy a drink and a bite to eat in the Hippo Lounge and take a walk around the gallery spaces and the current exhibitions on offer.

Tickets for the family open day are £5 with discounts at £2.50. Advance booking is required.

For more information on what is on offer or to book your tickets visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call 01325 405450.





